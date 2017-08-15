TAT holds global medical tourism event: Amazing Thailand Health and Wellness Tourism Showcase 2017, focusing on Thailand: a Paradise for Longevity

Bangkok--15 Aug--Ninety Nine Communications Agency

Mr. Noppadon Pakprot, Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) presided over the Amazing Thailand Health and Wellness Tourism Showcase 2017 yesterday, which unveiled the latest "Functional & Regenerative Medicine" innovation in Thailand.

Mr. Noppadon Pakprot, Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business at TAT said, "Thailand has long been recognized as a world destination for medical tourism. According to a report by VISA and Oxford Economics, Thailand has once more been confirmed as one of Asia's top medical tourism destinations. Thailand now has 58 JCI-accredited hospitals, more than any other Southeast Asian country.

The Amazing Thailand Health and Wellness Tourism Showcase 2017, under the concept "Thailand: a Paradise for Longevity", showcased Thailand as a destination for longevity products and services.

Thailand has adopted the latest innovative medicine of the century: "Functional & Regenerative Medicine," the most popular health trend in the world. In fact, Thailand is the first and only country in Asia that has specialized Functional & Regenerative Medicine hospitals, namely Better Being Hospital and MALI hospital.

Moreover, Thailand has become an anti-aging center in Asia with the largest number of American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine-certified medical professionals in Asia with 500 doctors.

"Recently, the government implemented new medical tourism policies extending the visitor stay period to 90 days for members of CLMV countries and Republic of China in order to accommodate medical tourists traveling to Thailand. In addition, the long-stay visa has also been extended to 10 years for 14 countries as follow: Japan, Australia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Canada and the U.S. These two recent policies should further enhance the positioning of Thailand to be a world-class medical tourism hub recognized the world over."

Mr. Noppadon noted: "This is the 4th such event that TAT has organized, and this year we proudly present the top 44 Health and Wellness providers in Thailand. This event will display the potential of Thailand along with its plethora of health and wellness products to international awareness. It will also provide a marketing platform for Thai health and wellness providers to discuss prospective business deals with medical tourism facilitators and travel agencies from across the globe."

The one-day event highlighted why Thailand is a "Paradise for Longevity", along with holding an informative presentation on the concept of "Functional & Regenerative Medicine. In the afternoon, buyers had the chance to discuss business deals with the top 44 health and wellness providers in Thailand, including: General Hospital, Plastic Surgery Hospital, Regenerative Functional Medicine Hospital, Anti-Aging Clinic, Cosmetic & Aesthetic Clinic, Dental Clinic, Cell Therapy Clinic, and Lab Check Up, all of whom were ready to discuss prospective business deals with international buyers.

Mr. Noppadon Pakprot concluded as follows: "We hope that this event will further strengthen the awareness of Thailand as the premier destination for health and wellness tourism, and that the trade event would help generate more than 500 million Baht to the Thai economy."

Ms. Jittima Udayachalerm, Director, Royal Orchid Plus Business Unit said, "Royal Orchid Plus is delighted to be part of this global medical tourism event at this time. We've created exciting marketing activities to support this project. "We've organized a special event, inviting Royal Orchid Plus Platinum and Gold members to come and get health check-ups for free, and also given them the chance to meet and buy special packages from the hospitals and clinics at the event. Additionally, we will promote an exclusive health and wellness deal to Royal Orchid Plus members through our online channels, including email, social media, and our website."

