BEST OF THE BEST AWARDS HONOURS ANANTARA HUA HIN WITH THREE AWARDS.

Bangkok--15 Aug--Anantara Hua Hin Resort

Anantara Hua Hin Resort adds to its' trophy cabinet after winning Gold in both the 'Best Restaurant (Hotel)' and 'Best Spa' at the Exotiq Best of the Best Awards 2017. It also achieved Silver in the 'Best International Hotel' category, recognising the overall quality of the service and property.

Distributed in leading hotels and boutique accommodation across the Kingdom, Exotiq Thailand reaches over two million readers a year. Votes for the Best of the Best Awards are collected directly from guests of the hotels and reflect travellers' opinions of remarkable quality in each category.

Three-time Award-winning Restaurant.

Baan Thalia, the fine-dining Italian restaurant at the resort, has been honoured with a number of awards in 2017. For the third year running, it has received the 'Wine Spectator Award of Excellence' for it's unwavering commitment to a diverse selection of vintages and superb pairings with menu items. Diners delight in typically Italian dishes, prepared with contemporary flair in this elegant venue with a cosy ambiance. The team is delighted to add the 'Best of the Best' award to their collection.

Luxury Hideaway Spa.

Anantara Spa has also been recognised this year by the World Luxury Spa Awards, winning 'Luxury Hideaway Spa' for South East Asia along with the accolade for 'Best Spa' from Exotiq. Beautiful Bill Bensley designed gardens welcome visitors to a lush haven where world-renowned treatments are on offer. Guest's can relax lagoon-side and choose from a menu of award-winning therapies to revitalise body and mind.

An Authentic Beachfront Haven.

Having recently undergone a THB 20 million renovation, Anantara Hua Hin remains a favourite amongst travellers seeking the highest levels of luxury and convenience whilst reflecting the authentic culture of the Kingdom. 190 rooms and suites extend across the Thai village layout of the resort, providing discerning guests spacious retreats to enjoy their holiday. A range of experiences are on offer at the resort, from morning yoga on the resort lawns to authentic Thai cooking classes, Spice Spoons. Muay Thai and tennis are also available or simply lounging by the beachside swimming pool.

General Manager Manish Jha commented on new awards, saying "We're all very proud of receiving these awards, and we're grateful to our guests who continue to vote for us in these categories. We strive to deliver exceptional experiences across the resort and I am delighted that Exotiq magazine, the World Luxury Spa Awards and Wine Spectator and most of all our esteemed guests appreciate this. We look forward to welcoming many more guests and demonstrating the high standards that consistently win these awards for us.