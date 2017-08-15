Best Western Hotels Resorts Makes Summer Stays Twice as Rewarding!Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday August 15, 2017 10:42
From July 1 through September 30, 2017, Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) members will earn twice as many reward points when they book a stay at any participating Best Western hotel in Asia. Bookings must be made either directly with the hotel or via our website, www.bestwesternhotelasia.com.
This exciting promotion covers some of Asia's most desirable destinations, from mega-cities such as Tokyo, Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta to world-class beach resorts including Bali, Boracay, Phuket and Okinawa. Alternatively, guests seeking a true taste of Asian culture can choose to explore destinations like Mandalay, Vientiane, Buriram or Malang.
Still haven't signed up for BWR? Simply visit www.bestwesternhotelasia.com/create-account to register, and you could earn double points on your next Best Western booking! For more information about Best Western's Double Points offer in Asia, please visit www.bestwesternhotelasia.com/offers/double-point-asia.
