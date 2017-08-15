Best Western Hotels Resorts Makes Summer Stays Twice as Rewarding!

Bangkok--15 Aug--Best Western Hotels & Resorts - Asia

Staying at Best Western®'s collection of hotels and resorts in Asia will be even more rewarding this summer, following the launch of the exciting new Double Points promotion!

From July 1 through September 30, 2017, Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) members will earn twice as many reward points when they book a stay at any participating Best Western hotel in Asia. Bookings must be made either directly with the hotel or via our website, www.bestwesternhotelasia.com.

This exciting promotion covers some of Asia's most desirable destinations, from mega-cities such as Tokyo, Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta to world-class beach resorts including Bali, Boracay, Phuket and Okinawa. Alternatively, guests seeking a true taste of Asian culture can choose to explore destinations like Mandalay, Vientiane, Buriram or Malang.

All guests booking stays at Best Western's hotels and resorts in Asia this summer will also be guaranteed complimentary in-room Wi-Fi.

Still haven't signed up for BWR? Simply visit www.bestwesternhotelasia.com/create-account to register, and you could earn double points on your next Best Western booking! For more information about Best Western's Double Points offer in Asia, please visit www.bestwesternhotelasia.com/offers/double-point-asia.