Lets Relax takes top honor at Asias Top 50 Brands Award
Let's Relax Spa, Thailand's Boutique Day Spa Chain, has been recognized as one of Asia's Top 50 Brands Award announced at CMO Asia Forum 2017 held in Singapore. Mr. Narun Wiwattanakrai, Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Siam Wellness Group PCL, the owner and operator of Let's Relax Spa, received the award from Dr. Tarita Shankar at an elegant award ceremony at the Le Meriden Hotel Sentosa, Singapore. Organized by World Brand Congress, the prestigious Asia's Top 50 Brands Awards is in its eight year.
"Let's Relax is deeply honored and privileged to be recognized for this award. This aligns with the Company's Vision, which is to become Asia's Regional Spa Brands. For the past 19 years, Let's Relax has uplift and create the international standards for Thai Spas and has served over 5 millions customers of which the majority are East Asian Tourists. Thus, Let's Relax has become a reputable Spa Brands that Asians trust", said Narun.
Let's Relax Spa, the original Thailand's boutique day spa since 1998, delicately offers excellence spa pleasure to perfectly balance the body and soul. Offering superiority of equipment, products and treatments with experienced and well-trained therapists aimed to deliver unique and remarkable experiences. Let's Relax Spa possesses its own unique characteristics; expertise therapists, hygienically guaranteed, conveniently accessible locations and excellent services. Let's Relax Spa currently operates 24 Day Spas conveniently located throughout the Kingdom of Thailand; Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Koh Samui, Krabi, Pattaya and Phuket, with recent expansion to Kunming, China. Individual branch is decorated differently to reflect the uniqueness of its location, local tradition and culture.
