Holiday Inn Pattaya joins Corporate Social Responsibility 5th Reforestation under the sea at at Lan Pho Public Park in Naklua Pattaya

Bangkok--15 Aug--Holiday Inn Pattaya

Holiday Inn Pattaya led by The Erawan Group PLC., Owning Company, conducts social responsibility activity, Reforestation under the sea at at Lan Pho Public Park in Naklua Pattaya on 22 July 2017

Reforestation under the sea is one of the corporate social responsibility activities by making fiber rope as artificial trees and planted in seawater. The fiber rope trees imitate as a source of food for animals in the sea and help to increase natural coral reef.

In the year of 2017, Holiday Inn Pattaya together with The Erawan Group PLC., the hotel under The Erawan Group PLC. in Pattaya and students of Sripatum University, join hands with Department of Marine and Coastal Resources and local fishermen conducted the corporate social responsibility activity, The 5th Reforestation under the sea at Lan Pho Public Park in Naklua Pattaya.