Value added promotion THB3,000 per room per night for 2-bedroom penthouse booking by Siri Sathorn website

Bangkok--16 Aug--Siri Sathorn

Siri Sathorn launched "Value Added Promotion", campaign entitles all 2-bedroom penthouse booking during 15 August – 15 September 2017 via our website (www.sirisathorn.com) and stay at the hotel within the timeframe you will receive special offer THB3,000 per room per night as credit, which can be spent of our facilities and outlet also accumulated during the stay.

2-bedroom penthouse, Boasting panoramic views of Bangkok City, This sumptuous 200 square meters, two-bedroom suite reminisces a contemporary Thai summer home with warm colors furnished. Tongue and groove ceiling and polished wood floors lend a colonial backdrop to the beautiful furniture, fabric and artwork. Entertain in the open living and dining room. Luxuriate in two spacious modern bathrooms, each featuring a deep soaking tub and separate glass enclosed rain shower.

Regarding outlet where guests can spend their THB3,000 per room per night credit, the hotel's dining and soothing options. The Liquid Bar & Cafe, a peaceful escape cuisine where you can enjoy the international buffet and a la carte menu. Besides, well-being treatments are to be indulged at Seveneden Spa.

Terms and conditions apply. For more information, please contact +66(0) 2662345, or email: sales@sirisathorn.com .