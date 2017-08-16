Anantara Hoi An Resort and EMM Hotel Saigon Add Value to Corporate Bike Challenge

Bangkok--16 Aug--ScottAsia Communications

Environmentally friendly charity riders will enjoy deeply discounted hotel rates in Vietnam as they raise funds for Operation Smile

The Anantara Hoi An Resort and EMM Hotel Saigon have entered into the charitable spirit of the inaugural YAANA Bike Challenge by offering deeply discounted room rates for the fund-raising riders.

At the start of the three-day ride in central Vietnam on September 9, the EMM will supply the organizers deep discounts for the opening ceremony to get the riders off to a flying start with great food and drinks.

On completion of the trip on September 11, the Anantara Hoi An Resort is sponsoring the closing ceremony in full, so that riders can replenish their calories with high quality fare in the UNESCO heritage town.

"We are ready to reward the kind-hearted riders with well-earned magnificent food, drinks and hospitality on their arrival in Hoi An," said Pieter van der Hoeven, General Manager of the Anantara.

The three-day 226 km ride from Quy Nhon to Hoi An is organised by YAANA Ventures and Grasshopper Adventures.

The objective of the bike challenge is to bring together progressive corporate managers to promote sustainable practices and raise funds for Operation Smile, which pays for operations for Asian children born with facial deformities such as cleft lip.

Over 20 riders from sponsoring companies will participate in the fundraiser. Corporate bike riders are paying between US$2000 and US$5000 for company sponsorship packages that will benefit Operation Smile.

Green Objectives

In addition to fund raising, a good work out and the sharing of progressive ideas among corporate leaders, YAANA Bike Challenge participants have all signed up to raise awareness of responsible and environmentally sustainable business practices.

For example, Chow Energy Public Company Ltd, a major sponsor, focuses on the investment and operation of renewable energy projects.

Ahead of the bike challenge Chow Energy CEO Anavin Jiratomsiri said: "Our passion and commitment is towards building a more environmentally sustainable future whilst also delivering on our financial responsibilities to our shareholders. We are very proud to be a part of and contribute to the global shift from non-renewable to renewable sources of energy that create a clean and sustainable future."

Environmentally aware property developer Sansara Development Ltd, which is building a residential project in Hua Hin, Thailand, is also a major sponsor.

Energy efficiency, longevity and low power usage were the founding concepts of the Sansara retirement village in Hua Hin.

"We have followed that through with environmentally low-impact construction methods to maximise energy efficiency," said Sansara Development CEO Suresh Subramaniam.

"Our holistic, sustainable approach is helping us create an aesthetically pleasing, safe and functional living space."

For the bike challenge, Grasshopper Adventures, a leading bike tour specialist in Asia, will provide full technical, equipment and guide support, including international standard helmets, well maintained bikes fitted for the conditions, support vehicles, English speaking guide, bicycle mechanic, meals listed in the itinerary, as well as all water and snacks during the rides. A support van allows riders to take a rest if needed.

Additional information about the inaugural YAANA Bike Challenge is available at http://yaana- ventures.com/2017/06/15/yaana-corporate-challenge/ and https://www.grasshopperadventures.com/en/short-tours/grasshopper-corporate-challenge-vietnam.html, including how to participate

Operation Smile details on how it helps fix young children's facial deformities such as cleft palates are available at https://www.youtube.com/user/CreateSmiles.

To date, the YAANA Bike Challenge has signed up 20 riders from sponsors that include YAANA Ventures, Grasshopper Adventures, Antipodeans, Sansara, Chow Energy, ASEAN Capital, InVision Hospitality, Khiri Travel, Green Trails, GROUND, Remote Trails, and ScottAsia Communications.

Companies or individuals with an interest in sponsorship are invited to contact YAANA Bike Challenge organisers on bike2017@yaana-ventures.com