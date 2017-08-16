Anantara Hoi An Resort and EMM Hotel Saigon Add Value to Corporate Bike Challenge

Anantara Hoi An Resort and EMM Hotel Saigon Add Value to Corporate Bike ChallengeTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday August 16, 2017 15:56
At the start of the three-day ride in central Vietnam on September 9, the EMM will supply the organizers deep discounts for the opening ceremony to get the riders off to a flying start with great food and drinks.
The objective of the bike challenge is to bring together progressive corporate managers to promote sustainable practices and raise funds for Operation Smile, which pays for operations for Asian children born with facial deformities such as cleft lip.
In addition to fund raising, a good work out and the sharing of progressive ideas among corporate leaders, YAANA Bike Challenge participants have all signed up to raise awareness of responsible and environmentally sustainable business practices.
Ahead of the bike challenge Chow Energy CEO Anavin Jiratomsiri said: "Our passion and commitment is towards building a more environmentally sustainable future whilst also delivering on our financial responsibilities to our shareholders. We are very proud to be a part of and contribute to the global shift from non-renewable to renewable sources of energy that create a clean and sustainable future."
For the bike challenge, Grasshopper Adventures, a leading bike tour specialist in Asia, will provide full technical, equipment and guide support, including international standard helmets, well maintained bikes fitted for the conditions, support vehicles, English speaking guide, bicycle mechanic, meals listed in the itinerary, as well as all water and snacks during the rides. A support van allows riders to take a rest if needed.
Additional information about the inaugural YAANA Bike Challenge is available at http://yaana- ventures.com/2017/06/15/yaana-corporate-challenge/ and https://www.grasshopperadventures.com/en/short-tours/grasshopper-corporate-challenge-vietnam.html, including how to participate
To date, the YAANA Bike Challenge has signed up 20 riders from sponsors that include YAANA Ventures, Grasshopper Adventures, Antipodeans, Sansara, Chow Energy, ASEAN Capital, InVision Hospitality, Khiri Travel, Green Trails, GROUND, Remote Trails, and ScottAsia Communications.
