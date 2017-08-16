Asset World Hotels Receives Thailand Tourism Standard Certifications 2017-2019

Asset World Hotels Receives Thailand Tourism Standard Certifications 2017-2019Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday August 16, 2017 10:05
Asset World Hotels led by Eriko Yokoyama, VP Sales and Marketing was delighted to receive a "Thailand Tourism Standard for 2017-2019 of Resort Standard, for The Imperial Mae Ping Hotel, The Imperial Golden Triangle Resort and The Imperial Mae Hong Son Resort certified by Mrs.Kobkarn Suriyasat Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism and Sport of Thailand.
Asset World Corporation is a member of TCC Group, one of Thailand's prominent conglomerates. Our business is to develop and invest in wide range of real estate projects covering hospitality, retail, commercial, industrial and energy sectors in Thailand and worldwide. Related Links: www.tcc.co.th
Latest Press Release
Asset World Hotels led by Eriko Yokoyama, VP Sales and Marketing was delighted to receive a "Thailand Tourism Standard for 2017-2019 of Resort Standard, for The Imperial Mae Ping Hotel, The Imperial Golden Triangle Resort and The Imperial Mae Hong Son...
Leading provider of vacation rental data AirDNA has released a cutting-edge market intelligence product to help professionalize the Airbnb host community. Market Minder displays key hospitality metrics for every Airbnb rental worldwide, enabling hosts to...
A first in the industry, the points-based exchange program has now extended its reach globally RCI , worldwide leader in the vacation exchange industry, has officially launched its RCI Points program in Asia. Affiliates in Asia now have the option to...
Holiday Inn Pattaya led by The Erawan Group PLC., Owning Company, conducts social responsibility activity, Reforestation under the sea at at Lan Pho Public Park in Naklua Pattaya on 22 July 2017 Reforestation under the sea is one of the corporate social...
Anantara Hua Hin Resort adds to its' trophy cabinet after winning Gold in both the 'Best Restaurant (Hotel)' and 'Best Spa' at the Exotiq Best of the Best Awards 2017. It also achieved Silver in the 'Best International Hotel' category, recognising the...