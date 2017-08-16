Asset World Hotels Receives Thailand Tourism Standard Certifications 2017-2019

Bangkok--16 Aug--Asset World Corporation

Asset World Hotels led by Eriko Yokoyama, VP Sales and Marketing was delighted to receive a "Thailand Tourism Standard for 2017-2019 of Resort Standard, for The Imperial Mae Ping Hotel, The Imperial Golden Triangle Resort and The Imperial Mae Hong Son Resort certified by Mrs.Kobkarn Suriyasat Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism and Sport of Thailand.

This certification is given to establishments that provide quality service that contribute to raising the standard of tourism in Thailand.

Asset World Corporation is a member of TCC Group, one of Thailand's prominent conglomerates. Our business is to develop and invest in wide range of real estate projects covering hospitality, retail, commercial, industrial and energy sectors in Thailand and worldwide. Related Links: www.tcc.co.th