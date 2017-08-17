Centara Hotels and Resorts offers a special promotion Stay 3 Pay 2 / Stay 6 Pay 4 / Stay 9 Pay 6 When booking in Centara Website from now until 31 September 2017 and enjoy your stay before 31 January 2018

Bangkok--17 Aug--Centara Hotels and Resorts Centara Hotels and Resorts offers a special promotion "Stay 3 Pay 2", "Stay 6 Pay 4" or "Stay 9 Pay 6" for hotel's booking from now until 30 September 2017 and enjoy your special time and make wonderful memories with your family, friends, and love one before 31 January 2018, make your selection and discover destinations throughout Thailand and overseas including Bangkok, Chiangmai, Pattaya, Rayong, Koh Chang, Trat, Krabi, Phuket, Samui and Oman such as Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok, Centra by Centara Government Complex hotel & Convention Centre Cheang Watthana, Centara Grand Phratamnak Pattaya, Centara Hotel Pattaya, Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya, Centara Azure Hotel Pattaya, Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien, Centara Q Resort Rayong, Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat, Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort, Centara Villas Samui, Centra by Centara Coconut Beach Resort Samui, Centara Anda Dhevi Resort & Spa Krabi, Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi, Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, Centara Villas Phuket, Centara Karon Resort Phuket, Centara Blue Marine Resort & Spa Phuket, Centara Seaview Resort & Spa Khao Lak, Khum Phaya Resort & Spa Centara Boutique Collection, Centara Hotel & Convention Centre Udon Thani and Centara Muscat Hotel which is the new property in Oman. For more information please contact our reservation centre at reservations@chr.co.th at +66(0) 2101 1234 or visit our website athttp://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/th/featured-packages/stay-3-pay-2-thailand-oman/

Latest Press Release

