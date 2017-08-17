Photo Release: Verita Health MahaNakhon reaches out to international clients through TATs Health Wellness Showcase 2017

Bangkok--17 Aug--Image Impact

Verita Health MahaNakhon, led by its General Manager, Mr. Dhanawat Rewatbowornwong (left), joined the "Amazing Thailand Health & Wellness Showcase 2017", which was recently organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) at the Centara Grand Convention Hall@CentralWorld. Over 60 buyers from around the world came to learn more about the health-related services and products that Thailand has to offer.

