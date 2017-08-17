Photo Release: Verita Health MahaNakhon reaches out to international clients through TATs Health Wellness Showcase 2017

Photo Release: Verita Health MahaNakhon reaches out to international clients through TATs Health Wellness Showcase 2017Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday August 17, 2017 13:11
Verita Health MahaNakhon, led by its General Manager, Mr. Dhanawat Rewatbowornwong (left), joined the "Amazing Thailand Health & Wellness Showcase 2017", which was recently organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) at the Centara Grand Convention Hall@CentralWorld. Over 60 buyers from around the world came to learn more about the health-related services and products that Thailand has to offer.
- Mr. Dhanawat Rewatbowornwong, GM of Verita Health MahaNakhon
- Mr. Noppadon Pakprot, TAT's Deputy Governor for Tourism Products & Business
- Ms. Jittima Udayachalerm, Director of Royal Orchid Plus Business Unit, Thai Airways International Plc
- Ms. Jitbiturong Bantoey, Deputy GM of Verita Health MahaNakhon
- Ms. Ratsarin Lertsinathichai, Customer Service Manager of Verita Health MahaNakhon
Latest Press Release
In 2016, the longest global coral bleaching event in history impacted reefs in the crystal clear waters of the Maldives, as a result of the El Niño weather phenomenon. Understanding the monumental role that the reef played, Anantara Maldives...
Verita Health MahaNakhon, led by its General Manager, Mr. Dhanawat Rewatbowornwong (left), joined the "Amazing Thailand Health & Wellness Showcase 2017", which was recently organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) at the Centara Grand...
Centara Hotels and Resorts offers a special promotion "Stay 3 Pay 2", "Stay 6 Pay 4" or "Stay 9 Pay 6" for hotel's booking from now until 30 September 2017 and enjoy your special time and make wonderful memories with your family, friends, and love one...
RCI , the worldwide leader in vacation exchange (NYSE: WYN), and Astoria Vacation and Leisure Club, Inc. ("Astoria") today announced the renewal of their affiliation relationship. Under this contract, four properties from Astoria will remain a part of...
The 2017 International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference kicks off in Xingyi, the capital of Qianxinan prefecture, a region in the southwestern part of China's Guizhou province, on August 16, 2017. The event is expected to attract over 1,200...