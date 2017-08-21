Qantas special fares to Australia and New Zealand

Qantas special fares to Australia and New ZealandTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Monday August 21, 2017 16:06
Economy fares to Australia (Adelaide, Gold Coast or Sydney) are on offer from THB22,050 return, to Australia (Brisbane or Melbourne) from THB20,945 return, to Australia (Perth) from THB16,865 return, to New Zealand (Auckland) from THB25,055 return and to Christchurch and Wellington from THB25,915 return.
Qantas Business customers are able to carry up to 40kgs in baggage allowance, with no restriction on the number of pieces. Onboard, they can enjoy the Business Suites fully-reclinable seats anytime between take-off and landing. They are able to enjoy the International Business menu inspired by Rockpool. Meals can also be pre-ordered prior to flying via Select on Q-Eat service at 'Manage Your Booking' on qantas.com.
Additionally, personal telephones are available in every seat, along with reply text messaging, laptop power outlets and USB connectivity. They can also experience luxury Australian-made spa products, ASPAR by Aurora Spa, in newly designed amenity kits plus pyjamas.
Qantas Economy customers are able to carry up to 30kgs in baggage allowance, with no restriction on the number of pieces. Throughout their journey, they can enjoy personal on-demand, inflight entertainment system with over 500 entertainment options. In addition to that, Economy customers can enjoy up to four meal options on their return to Bangkok, of which the fourth exclusive dish can be pre-ordered online through 'Select on Q Eat service' at 'Manage Your Booking' on qantas.com.
Latest Press Release
Qantas is offering special business and economy fares from Thailand to Australia and New Zealand until 26 August 2017 with travel period from August to 14 November 2017. Duration of stay cannot exceed 12 months after departure date from Thailand. Offers...
AccorHotels announced today the grouping of Travel Keys, Squarebreak and onefinestay with the intention to integrate the three companies under the onefinestay brand before the end of the year. The announcement signifies the finalizing of an agreement...
Bouygues Immobilier, the real estate development subsidiary of Bouygues Group, and AccorHotels, global leader in the hospitality sector, have created a 50/50 joint venture, with the aim of accelerating the growth of Nextdoor in France and...
In 2016, the longest global coral bleaching event in history impacted reefs in the crystal clear waters of the Maldives, as a result of the El Niño weather phenomenon. Understanding the monumental role that the reef played, Anantara Maldives...
Verita Health MahaNakhon, led by its General Manager, Mr. Dhanawat Rewatbowornwong (left), joined the "Amazing Thailand Health & Wellness Showcase 2017", which was recently organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) at the Centara Grand...