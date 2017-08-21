Qantas special fares to Australia and New Zealand

Bangkok--21 Aug--On 3 Communication

Qantas is offering special business and economy fares from Thailand to Australia and New Zealand until 26 August 2017 with travel period from August to 14 November 2017.

Duration of stay cannot exceed 12 months after departure date from Thailand. Offers are inclusive of airport taxes, service fees and other surcharges.

Flights to all destinations are via Sydney and / or Singapore. E-tickets issued are non-refundable and name and date changes are not permitted.

Business fares to Australia (Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne or Sydney) are on offer from THB76,050 return, and from THB 91,555 return to New Zealand (Auckland, Christchurch or Wellington).

Economy fares to Australia (Adelaide, Gold Coast or Sydney) are on offer from THB22,050 return, to Australia (Brisbane or Melbourne) from THB20,945 return, to Australia (Perth) from THB16,865 return, to New Zealand (Auckland) from THB25,055 return and to Christchurch and Wellington from THB25,915 return.

Qantas Business customers are able to carry up to 40kgs in baggage allowance, with no restriction on the number of pieces. Onboard, they can enjoy the Business Suites fully-reclinable seats anytime between take-off and landing. They are able to enjoy the International Business menu inspired by Rockpool. Meals can also be pre-ordered prior to flying via Select on Q-Eat service at 'Manage Your Booking' on qantas.com.

They can also enjoy Qantas advanced entertainment system featuring hundreds of entertainment options on a personal touch screen up to 12.1 inches, noise-cancelling headsets and on-demand control.

Additionally, personal telephones are available in every seat, along with reply text messaging, laptop power outlets and USB connectivity. They can also experience luxury Australian-made spa products, ASPAR by Aurora Spa, in newly designed amenity kits plus pyjamas.

Qantas Economy customers are able to carry up to 30kgs in baggage allowance, with no restriction on the number of pieces. Throughout their journey, they can enjoy personal on-demand, inflight entertainment system with over 500 entertainment options. In addition to that, Economy customers can enjoy up to four meal options on their return to Bangkok, of which the fourth exclusive dish can be pre-ordered online through 'Select on Q Eat service' at 'Manage Your Booking' on qantas.com.

Fares can be purchased online at www.qantas.com or by phone on 02 632 6611 or preferred travel agents.