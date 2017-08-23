Bangkok--23 Aug--Ambassador Bangkok Hotel?

Experience our cordial Thai Hospitality in the heart of Bangkok and take advantage of these incredible rates by reserving early.

Premier Wow Room Package is offering the competitive rate that you can't resist from now until 30 September 2017.

Deluxe Room @ Baht 2,400 per room per night for Single.

@ Baht 2,600 per room per night for Twin.

Indulge yourself with the great benefits which are complimentary Daily Buffet Breakfast, upgrade to Privilege Room it staying 3 nights consecutive, Guarantee late check-out till 4.00 pm., Complimentary WI-FI throughout public area and Wifi in room, Get 15% discount on Spa package at The Spa and Get 20 % discount at laundry services.

For resevations please contact Sales & Marketing Department Tel. 02 254 0444 ext 1631 or E - mail : salesbkk@amtel.co.th