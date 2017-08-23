Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18s Loved by Hotels.com Guests!

Bangkok--23 Aug--Chatrium Hotels & Residences

In testament to providing a truly "Stay Savvy" experience in the heart of Bangkok's famous Sukhumvit Road the management and staff at Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 – A Chatrium Collection were both delighted and proud to learn the hotel had won a "Loved by Guests 2017" award from the renowned Hotels.com, one of the world's largest online booking websites, with an impressive guest review rating of 4.3 out of 5.

Hotels.com is well-known for offering travelers the very best deals on accommodation and lists over 325,000 hotels in approximately 19,000 locations on its website.

The annual "Loved by Guests" awards are based on authentic, trusted reviews submitted by Hotel.com's customers who have actually stayed in the properties who win, meaning their opinions truly count towards choosing the best accommodation around before starting your travels.

General Manager of Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Khun Tanasak Vanichavit said "Receiving this award came completely out of the blue and both I and my team were overjoyed when we heard the news. Bangkok, and especially the Sukhumvit Road area, has an almost overwhelming choice of hotels and to receive an accolade such as this is a real testament to my staff in offering our guests a savvy stay when they visit the City of Angels. I'd like to thank all our valued Hotels.com guests for their sterling custom and support and to my entire team for their outstanding dedication to guest service and satisfaction. I'm extremely proud of them."

So if you're looking for a "Stay Savvy" vacation with the seal of approval from the customers of Hotel.com look no further than Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 – A Chatrium Collection.