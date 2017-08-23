AVANI TO DEBUT IN THE MALDIVES WITH DEVELOPMENT OF AVANI FARES RESORT

Bangkok--23 Aug--Anantara Hotels Resorts and Spas

AVANI Hotels & Resorts is thrilled to announce the development of its first resort in the Maldives. AVANI Fares Maldives Resort will be located on Fares Island in the Baa Atoll and is scheduled to open in Q4 2019. Ideal for millennial minded travellers, this untouched, private 12.4 hectare island will provide a natural playground surrounded by a soft white sandy beach and every colour of blue imaginable.

This USD 70-million resort development is a joint venture partnership between Minor Hotels and Cyprea Group. Cyprea Group's diversified Sri Lanka and Maldives business portfolio includes ownership and operation of Club Med Kani Maldives Resort located in North Male' Atoll.

Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director AVANI Hotels & Resorts said: "The AVANI design philosophy is interestingly relaxed and contemporary and in tune with the environment of this development, using natural textures, colours and materials that reflect the location whilst incorporating advanced technology and modern conveniences."

The new upscale AVANI Fares Maldives Resort will comprise 200 guest rooms, including standard rooms and a selection of villas. Every attention will be given to wellbeing. The decor will be a blend of comfort and modernity, soothing materials, textures and high-tech equipment such as complimentary WiFi, media hub docking station and 40-inch flat screen TV.

On arrival guests will immediately be welcomed by an arresting view of the Indian Ocean from the open plan lobby. This communal living space will blend reception, lounge, meeting space, all day restaurant and The Pantry, an AVANI hallmark, will serve a mix of comfort food and artisanal deli snacks around the clock.

The resort will also feature a speciality restaurant, AVANISPA, AVANI Kids Club and a large communal swimming pool and pool bar. The nearby Ahivahfushi Beyru dive site offers amazing reef diving with a plethora of sea life including Hawksbill Turtles, Reef Sharks and Manta Rays. It's an underwater Eden for snorkellers and scuba enthusiasts.

The resort's secluded northern location is easily accessible and is 45 minutes by sea plane from Male and 30 minutes by speedboat from the newly opened domestic airport on Baa Atoll.

"The Maldives is the ultimate beach destination in the world and we are excited to deliver an alternative hospitality offering in the region. AVANI is a true lifestyle brand. Imaginatively blending genuine hospitality and modernity with savvy design and contemporary style. The AVANI experience is designed to satisfy important guests' needs," said Bernabe.

AVANI Hotels & Resorts was launched in 2011 as a sister brand to Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, which currently has three resorts in the Maldives, including Anantara Kihavah which is also located in the Baa Atoll . Offering all the details that matter, AVANI blends genuine hospitality and modern lifestyle features with a passion for design. The brand already has a presence in the Indian Ocean with two resorts in Sri Lanka and one in the Seychelles.