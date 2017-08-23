Dusit International to manage two new resorts in Huizhou, China

Bangkok--23 Aug--Dusit International

Dusit International, one of Thailand's foremost hotel and property development companies, represented in China by Dusit Fudu Hotels and Resorts, has signed a management agreement with Huizhou Yuetai Investment Company Limited to operate two new properties in Huizhou, in China's Guangdong Province.

Opening under Dusit International's luxury Dusit Devarana and upscale dusitD2 brands respectively, both properties will be located in Huizhou's Shuangyue Bay, one of the region's most popular destinations renowned for its scenic hiking trails, white sandy beaches and crystal-clear water.

Shuangyue Bay is located approximately 90 minutes by car from Huizhou's Pingtan Airport and 45 minutes from the high-speed train station. Huizhou city centre and Shenzhen can be reached in two hours by car, while Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province, is a three-hour drive away.

The deluxe Dusit Devarana Resort, Huizhou Shuangyue Bay will comprise 84 guest rooms and 64 villas, each exquisitely furnished and decorated. Dining and entertainment outlets will include an all-day-dining restaurant, a Chinese restaurant and a lobby lounge, while a 900 sq m pillarless ballroom and three meeting rooms will cater for meetings and social events. The resort's comprehensive recreational facilities include a well-equipped gymnasium, outdoor swimming pool, kids' club, and Dusit's signature Devarana Spa, which offers luxurious, Thai-inspired treatments. The beach is only a five-minute walk away.

Situated overlooking the South China Sea in a 29-storey tower, the dusitD2 Serviced Residence, Huizhou Shuangyue Bay will offer 550 well-appointed apartments, an all-day-dining restaurant, and a lobby lounge. Designed to appeal to millennial-minded travellers, the property will feature creative, vibrant decor and high tech applications.

"In line with our strategy for sustainable and profitable growth, Dusit Fudu was created to bring Dusit's gracious, Thai-inspired hospitality to China, and these new projects in Huizhou really demonstrate the growing significance of our brands within the country," said Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer of Dusit International. "We are delighted and proud that Huizhou Yuetai Investment Company Limited has chosen Dusit to manage these two unique properties, and we look forward to making the projects a huge success when they open in 2020."

Mr Zhao Xing Xiang, Chairman of Huizhou Yuetai Investment Company Limited, said, "We believe Dusit Fudu's dynamic team of industry experts will provide all support necessary to ensure the long-term success of our two hotel projects. We look forward to a bright and prosperous future as part of the Dusit group."