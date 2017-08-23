ALEENTA PHUKET RESORT SPA NAMED ONE OF ASIAS TOP 25 FAMILY HOTELS IN BEST-IN-TRAVEL POLL

Bangkok--23 Aug--Delivering Asia Communications

Pioneering boutique resort on Natai beach offers blissful family escapes

Akaryn Hotel Group, the innovative Thai brand with a portfolio of luxury boutique hotels and resorts has been recognised by readers of Smart Travel Asia who votedAleenta Phuket Resort & Spa one of the Top 25 Family Hotels in Asia this year.

Online travel magazine, Smart Travel Asia, which runs the polls, is dedicated to finding and covering the best hotels in Asia, and 'Best Family Hotels' is a new category in the annual reader's poll that was added to the list this year. Many of the site's 1.2 million readers worldwide are travel-savvy individuals who take an average of 12 air trips per year. They voted for brands with an authentic personality and recognised Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa, with its luxury beachfront suites and villas, as a best-in-class family-friendly stay that stands out not only in Thailand but also across Asia.

The contemporary Andaman Sea resort offers spacious luxury villas ranging from 1-5 bedrooms, mostly equipped with their own private pool, perfect for families of all sizes. Meanwhile, some of the villas even come with a private chef and butler on call round the clock. Kids are welcomed with a goody bag and their own Children's Concierge to help younger visitors make the most of their stay.

Activities, classes and fun workshops are offered daily at the resort and the Aleenta Ayurah Wellness Centre offers a menu of spa treatments specially designed for younger guests. An all-inclusive offer is also extended to ensure kids stay, dine and enjoy a wide range of activities for free and a babysitting service is available as an added extra.

Aleenta Phuket's celebrated restaurants, The Edge and The Natai, serve up eclectic family dining menus and youngsters can chill out with child-friendly DVDs before getting ready for bed, with pyjamas provided by the resort, and enjoying a daily bedtime story card which is part of the unique turndown service.

Smart Travel Asia has been running its ratings since 2004 and prides itself on the quality and independence of its market research with votes collected via an online polling page, as well as through social media, hotel and airline guest referrals and emails. Some 70% of voters are from Asia, with the remaining 30% from Europe and the US. This year, the Smart Travel Asia poll attracted greater numbers of millennial voters, which was reflected in the winners with an increased focus on independent brands and interesting resort concepts.

Anchalika Kijkanakorn, Founder and Managing Director of Akaryn Hotel Group, welcomes the change in modern travellers' expectations, "What the Smart Travel Asia polls clearly show is that families are increasingly looking for more than just space and a kid's menu when they travel. They appreciate the efforts made at Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa, which really goes that extra distance to create a family-vacation lifestyle within a luxury environment. Everyone has the opportunity to make the most of their stay with plenty of time and space to relax, as well as a full schedule of engaging activities that ranges from beach volleyball and boogie boarding to Thai boxing and yoga classes, or a family picnic outing to the local waterfall."

To learn more about Aleenta Phuket – Phang Nga Resort & Spa, or to make a booking, please visitwww.aleenta.com/phuket.