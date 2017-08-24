Photo Release: Kantary Hotel Korat Welcomes Minister of Tourism and Sports of Thailand.

Bangkok--24 Aug--Cape and Kantary Hotels Recently, Kantary Hotel Korat General Manager, Magrin Promyothi, gave a warm welcome to Minister of Tourism and Sports, Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul when she stayed at the hotel during her field visit in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: Kantary Hotel Korat Welcomes Minister of Tourism and Sports of Thailand. Recently, Kantary Hotel Korat General Manager, Magrin Promyothi, gave a warm welcome to Minister of Tourism and Sports, Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul when she stayed at the hotel during her field visit in Nakhon Ratchasima...

Photo Release: Somewhere Hotel Koh Sichang Welcomes Alex Rendell Somewhere Hotel Koh Sichang Manager Jason E. Knight (left) gave a warm welcome to the famous Thai Super Star and Actor – Alexander Simon Rendell (right) when he stayed with his family on a private trip to Somewhere Hotel, Koh...

Photo Release: dusitD2 DusitPrincess Chiang Mai achieves the 2 recognition awards dusitD2 and DusitPrincess Chiang Mai led by Khun Tatcha Riddhimat, General Manager of the two hotels together with managements and staffs recently received an honourable certificate as "Love by Guest Award 2016 " from Hotels.com and "2016 Customer Review...

Photo Release: Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Welcomes the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Morocco Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket General Manager Thomas Hain (2nd from left) and Front Office Manager Marck Elmenzo (left), warmly welcomed Mr. Mohammed Ali Lazreq (centre), Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Morocco, and his...

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF BANGKOK ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH YAMAHA MUSIC SCHOOL Singapore International School of Bangkok (SISB) announces partnership with Yamaha Music School (Yamaha) with a launch ceremony held at Siam Music Yamaha Co., Ltd on 22 August 2017. SISB and Yamaha aim to provide quality music enrichment lessons to the...

Related Topics