Photo Release: dusitD2 DusitPrincess Chiang Mai achieves the 2 recognition awards

Bangkok--24 Aug--dusitD2 chiang mai

dusitD2 and DusitPrincess Chiang Mai led by Khun Tatcha Riddhimat, General Manager of the two hotels together with managements and staffs recently received an honourable certificate as "Love by Guest Award 2016 " from Hotels.com and "2016 Customer Review Awards" the certificate in recognition of the highest guest satisfaction score from Agoda.com

"We are delighted to be certified with the highest guest satisfaction score this year. It encourages us to continually maintain our high standard of service that reflects our commitment to deliver high quality." said Khun Tatcha Riddhimat, General Manager