Photo Release: dusitD2 DusitPrincess Chiang Mai achieves the 2 recognition awards

Photo Release: dusitD2 DusitPrincess Chiang Mai achieves the 2 recognition awardsTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday August 24, 2017 13:20
dusitD2 and DusitPrincess Chiang Mai led by Khun Tatcha Riddhimat, General Manager of the two hotels together with managements and staffs recently received an honourable certificate as "Love by Guest Award 2016 " from Hotels.com and "2016 Customer Review Awards" the certificate in recognition of the highest guest satisfaction score from Agoda.com
"We are delighted to be certified with the highest guest satisfaction score this year. It encourages us to continually maintain our high standard of service that reflects our commitment to deliver high quality." said Khun Tatcha Riddhimat, General Manager
Latest Press Release
dusitD2 and DusitPrincess Chiang Mai led by Khun Tatcha Riddhimat, General Manager of the two hotels together with managements and staffs recently received an honourable certificate as "Love by Guest Award 2016 " from Hotels.com and "2016 Customer Review...
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket General Manager Thomas Hain (2nd from left) and Front Office Manager Marck Elmenzo (left), warmly welcomed Mr. Mohammed Ali Lazreq (centre), Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Morocco, and his...
Singapore International School of Bangkok (SISB) announces partnership with Yamaha Music School (Yamaha) with a launch ceremony held at Siam Music Yamaha Co., Ltd on 22 August 2017. SISB and Yamaha aim to provide quality music enrichment lessons to the...
Mr. Narun Wiwattanakrai (right), Executive Director of Siam Wellness Group Public Co.,Ltd, the owner and operator of RarinJinda Wellness Spa Resort Chiang Mai - the Luxury Boutique Wellness Spa Resort in the heart of Chiang Mai - received the Best Spa...
Brand new pool villa resort unveils a series of offers, perfect for families and groups of friends. Leading bespoke luxury brand, X2, will open the doors of its new resort, X2 Hua Hin Oasis, this month. And to celebrate the occasion, guests are being...