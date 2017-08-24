SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF BANGKOK ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH YAMAHA MUSIC SCHOOL

Bangkok--24 Aug--Singapore International School of Bangkok

Singapore International School of Bangkok (SISB) announces partnership with Yamaha Music School (Yamaha) with a launch ceremony held at Siam Music Yamaha Co., Ltd on 22 August 2017. SISB and Yamaha aim to provide quality music enrichment lessons to the students and communities of SISB.

Mr. Kelvin Koh, Chief Executive Officer, SISB Group & Chairman of the School Governing Board (Pracha Uthit), Mr. Masaya Furuta, Vice President of Siam Music Yamaha Co., Ltd, Dr. Perawat Chookhiatti, Managing Director of Siam Music Yamaha Co., Ltd and Mr. Sangchai Maeteatanakul, General Manager of Music Academy and Educational Market, Siam Music Yamaha Co., Ltd presided over the ceremony with the management teams of SISB and Yamaha Music School to sign the collaborative agreement.

Yamaha will be offering group music lessons for children aged 2 to 5 years old for its junior courses, including its world-renowned Apple Course, Music Wonderland, Junior Music Course (JMC) and the Junior Step Fundamental Course (JSFC) for children aged 5 to 6 years old. Lessons for students up to the secondary level are also provided, including piano, guitar, violin and voice lessons. The classes will take place at the SISB Creative Arts and Media Centre in SISB Pracha Uthit campus and is open for SISB students and the public. Besides quality music enrichment classes, SISB also provide an extensive range of sports and creative academies.

In line with the commitment to providing students with a holistic learning environment, SISB hopes that through harnessing the school's effective resources and facilities, they are able to provide varied education opportunities to learners of diverse communities and age groups.

"In the next 15 years we envision ourselves to be a world-class school of choice with a holistic environment for our students to experience a unique learning journey, and prepare them with diverse skills and abilities to become world leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, athletes and performers" said Mr. Kelvin Koh.

For more information on courses offered by SISB, please visit https://www.sisb.ac.th/ or call 02 158 9191. More details on programmes offered by Yamaha at SISB is also available at https://th.yamaha.com/en/education or by contacting Yamaha at 098 824 8833, LINE: YamahaSISB or Facebook: YamahaSISB.