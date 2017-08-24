Photo Release: Somewhere Hotel Koh Sichang Welcomes Alex Rendell

Photo Release: Somewhere Hotel Koh Sichang Welcomes Alex RendellTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday August 24, 2017 14:52
Somewhere Hotel Koh Sichang Manager Jason E. Knight (left) gave a warm welcome to the famous Thai Super Star and Actor – Alexander Simon Rendell (right) when he stayed with his family on a private trip to Somewhere Hotel, Koh Sichang.
Latest Press Release
Somewhere Hotel Koh Sichang Manager Jason E. Knight (left) gave a warm welcome to the famous Thai Super Star and Actor – Alexander Simon Rendell (right) when he stayed with his family on a private trip to Somewhere Hotel, Koh...
dusitD2 and DusitPrincess Chiang Mai led by Khun Tatcha Riddhimat, General Manager of the two hotels together with managements and staffs recently received an honourable certificate as "Love by Guest Award 2016 " from Hotels.com and "2016 Customer Review...
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket General Manager Thomas Hain (2nd from left) and Front Office Manager Marck Elmenzo (left), warmly welcomed Mr. Mohammed Ali Lazreq (centre), Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Morocco, and his...
Singapore International School of Bangkok (SISB) announces partnership with Yamaha Music School (Yamaha) with a launch ceremony held at Siam Music Yamaha Co., Ltd on 22 August 2017. SISB and Yamaha aim to provide quality music enrichment lessons to the...
Mr. Narun Wiwattanakrai (right), Executive Director of Siam Wellness Group Public Co.,Ltd, the owner and operator of RarinJinda Wellness Spa Resort Chiang Mai - the Luxury Boutique Wellness Spa Resort in the heart of Chiang Mai - received the Best Spa...