Dream Hotel Group Signs Third Location in Thailand

Dream Hotel Group Signs Third Location in ThailandTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday August 24, 2017 10:08
Dream Hotel Group today announced its third location in Thailand with the ceremonial signing of Dream Resort and Spa Na Jomtien Pattaya in partnership with Wise Power Land Co. Ltd. The 200-key resort hotel is located on the stunning white, sandy beaches of the Gulf of Thailand, just a 90-minute drive from Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi Airport, 15 minutes from the Utapao International Airport and home to a thriving resort community with more than 9 million visitors every year, including local holiday makers and international travelers from Russia, China and Europe.
Slated to open in August 2018, Dream Resort and Spa Na Jomtien Pattaya features 200 ocean view villas, rooms and suites and multiple dining and nightlife venues, including a specialty rooftop bistro, sunset bar and signature Dream Sky Bar, as well as a 12000 sqft wellness spa and fitness center, and VIP access to the hotel's 27-meter yacht for private excursions.
"I've been in the luxury hotel and real estate business all my life," said Eric Lai, Chairman, Wise Power Land Co. Ltd. "I am pleased to partner with Dream in bringing its leading edge lifestyle brands to Thailand's rapidly growing eastern seaboard and look forward to taking resort luxury here to a new level here in my homeland."
Dream Hotel Group plans to open more than 30 hotels and resorts worldwide across all its brands – Dream, Time, The Chatwal and Unscripted – over the next four years, continuing to solidify its burgeoning portfolio worldwide.
Latest Press Release
Singapore International School of Bangkok (SISB) announces partnership with Yamaha Music School (Yamaha) with a launch ceremony held at Siam Music Yamaha Co., Ltd on 22 August 2017. SISB and Yamaha aim to provide quality music enrichment lessons to the...
Mr. Narun Wiwattanakrai (right), Executive Director of Siam Wellness Group Public Co.,Ltd, the owner and operator of RarinJinda Wellness Spa Resort Chiang Mai - the Luxury Boutique Wellness Spa Resort in the heart of Chiang Mai - received the Best Spa...
Brand new pool villa resort unveils a series of offers, perfect for families and groups of friends. Leading bespoke luxury brand, X2, will open the doors of its new resort, X2 Hua Hin Oasis, this month. And to celebrate the occasion, guests are being...
Kantary Hotel Korat General Manager Magrin Promyothi (left) warmly welcomed the famous Former Thai Deputy Prime Minister Suwat Liptapanlop (right), when he recently stayed at Kantary Hotel...
Dream Hotel Group today announced its third location in Thailand with the ceremonial signing of Dream Resort and Spa Na Jomtien Pattaya in partnership with Wise Power Land Co. Ltd. The 200-key resort hotel is located on the stunning white, sandy beaches...