Dream Hotel Group Signs Third Location in Thailand

Bangkok--24 Aug--Wise Power Land

Dream Resort and Spa Na Jomtien Pattaya To Open August 2018

Dream Hotel Group today announced its third location in Thailand with the ceremonial signing of Dream Resort and Spa Na Jomtien Pattaya in partnership with Wise Power Land Co. Ltd. The 200-key resort hotel is located on the stunning white, sandy beaches of the Gulf of Thailand, just a 90-minute drive from Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi Airport, 15 minutes from the Utapao International Airport and home to a thriving resort community with more than 9 million visitors every year, including local holiday makers and international travelers from Russia, China and Europe.

Slated to open in August 2018, Dream Resort and Spa Na Jomtien Pattaya features 200 ocean view villas, rooms and suites and multiple dining and nightlife venues, including a specialty rooftop bistro, sunset bar and signature Dream Sky Bar, as well as a 12000 sqft wellness spa and fitness center, and VIP access to the hotel's 27-meter yacht for private excursions.

"I've been in the luxury hotel and real estate business all my life," said Eric Lai, Chairman, Wise Power Land Co. Ltd. "I am pleased to partner with Dream in bringing its leading edge lifestyle brands to Thailand's rapidly growing eastern seaboard and look forward to taking resort luxury here to a new level here in my homeland."

"Eric Lai is a true innovator in resort and leisure real estate and we look forward to a long association with him in the years to come," added Kevin Wallace, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Dream Hotel Group.

Dream Resort and Spa Na Jomtien Pattaya marks the third location in Dream Hotel Group's ever expanding Asia Pacific portfolio, joining Dream Bangkok and Dream Phuket Hotel and Spa.

Dream Hotel Group plans to open more than 30 hotels and resorts worldwide across all its brands – Dream, Time, The Chatwal and Unscripted – over the next four years, continuing to solidify its burgeoning portfolio worldwide.