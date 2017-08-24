Photo Release: Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Welcomes the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Morocco

Bangkok--24 Aug--Cape and Kantary Hotels Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket General Manager Thomas Hain (2nd from left) and Front Office Manager Marck Elmenzo (left), warmly welcomed Mr. Mohammed Ali Lazreq (centre), Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Morocco, and his family when they recently stayed at the Hotel on a private trip.

