X2 HUA HIN OASIS ENTICES FAMILIES WITH OPENING PACKAGES

Brand new pool villa resort unveils a series of offers, perfect for families and groups of friends.

Leading bespoke luxury brand, X2, will open the doors of its new resort, X2 Hua Hin Oasis, this month. And to celebrate the occasion, guests are being offered a series of special packages to be among the first to experience this exclusive private pool-villa retreat.

Nestled within lush farmland, overlooking the mountains just 2.5 hours' drive south of Bangkok, X2 Hua Hin Oasis is a true escape to peace and tranquillity. Located away from the hustle and bustle of Hua Hin, this rural retreat is also just five minutes' drive from the town centre, offering guests the best of both worlds.

The resort promises a "home away from home" concept, with an exquisite collection of three-bedroom villas all equipped with private pools and full kitchens, providing families and groups of friends with the perfect opportunity to unwind and re-connect with each other in luxurious comfort. There is also a central Clubhouse featuring a stylish cafe with indoor or al fresco seating, a bar and meeting rooms.

Guests can take advantage of an array of in-villa services including sublime spa treatments, chef-prepared barbecues, cooking classes, private yoga sessions, children's art classes and swimming lessons. Alternatively, families can take a journey into Thailand's enchanting past with a leisurely cycling trip, exploring the local countryside and traditional villages.

And for families with young children, the Blissful Standard Family Villa even features its own ball pool!

To celebrate its opening, X2 Hua Hin Oasis has now unveiled a series of appealing packages. For single-night escapes, guests can enjoy a rate of THB12,500 net including daily breakfast for six people, while two-night getaways are available for THB23,000 net including breakfast, an in-villa seafood barbecue dinner and a complimentary tablet with unlimited Wi-Fi access.

An indulgent three-night package is available for THB35,500 net, which includes all of the aforementioned amenities plus all-day spa treatments for six people. These packages are available from 1st September 2017 until 28th February 2018. Guests booking directly with the resort will receive complimentary in-villa cocktails and canapes.

"We look forward to revealing X2 Hua Hin Oasis to the world and welcoming our first guests to this stunning resort," said Krisna Elisabeth Subsinmangkang, General Manager of X2 Hua Hin Oasis. "Our collection of pool villas provides the perfect option for families and groups of friends seeking to get away from it all and rediscover what really matters in life. Whether guests are planning a one-, two- or three-night break, we have the perfect package for them."

X2 Hua Hin Oasis will be on show at the 44th Thai Tiew Thai Fair 2017 (booth no.C039), which takes place from 31st August to 3rd September at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, Bangkok. The new resort will become the sixth luxury boutique property in X2 Hotels & Resorts' Thai collection, joining X2 Kui Buri, X2 Koh Samui, X2 River Kwai, X2 Khao Lak Anda Mani and X2 Chiang Mai Riverside.

For more information, reservations and package terms and conditions, please call +66 (0)624144545 oremailbooking@x2huahin.com.