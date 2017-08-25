Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers Offers Special Buffet Prices at 44TH Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2017

Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers Offers Special Buffet Prices at 44TH Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2017Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday August 25, 2017 09:47
Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers offers you an exclusive discount at 44TH Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2017. Special prices for International lunch, dinner, and brunch buffet at Feast, 5 stars restaurant by the River of Kings, including;
- International lunch buffet voucher (Monday – Saturday) at prices THB 600 Nett (from THB 930 Nett)
- International Sunday brunch buffet voucher at prices THB 1,500 Nett (from highest price at THB 2,000 Nett)
Double discount for you only when buy 10 vouchers, get additional 1 voucher FREE! Don't miss our big sales. See us during 31 August - 3 September 2017, at Booth G237, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. For more information or reservations, please call Tel: 02 266 9214, e-mail: events.rosh@sheraton.com, Line@: @rosheratonbangkok, Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel, or website: www.royalorchidsheraton.com
