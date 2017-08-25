Swing Like Crazy with Nancy Harms Live at The Living Room

Bangkok--25 Aug--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok is thrilled to welcome singer Nancy Harms for her debut performance at The Living Room. She will perform at the intimate live jazz venue from September 12 – October 7, 2017.

Born and raised in Minnesota, Nancy Harms moved to New York City in 2010 where she continues to enchant audiences at iconic venues such as Birdland, Smalls Jazz Club, The Kitano and 55 Bar.

Her recent Manhattan appearance at the renowned Metropolitan Room premiered "Ellington at Night" which was reviewed by Stephen Holden of the New York Times who described her as an "…enigmatic woman of mystery forging her own path" while Will Friedwald, music critic for the Wall Street Journal said "she swings like crazy, but she never makes the rhythm more important than the narrative. I can only imagine that on whatever turquoise cloud Ellington might be reclining on, he couldn't help but love her madly."

Nancy has toured Europe multiple times since 2011, with performances at the Elgar Room in London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall, top Paris jazz venue, New Morning, and at the 2015 Copenhagen Jazz Festival. In addition to her own CDs, "Dreams in Apartments", "In the Indigo", and "Ellington at Night" she appears on albums by Wycliffe Gordon and Jeremy Siskind.

Glowing reviews of this engaging artist include Bob Protzman of Downbeat Magazine who said, "Harms is an original with a truly special voice and style. She could, and should, go a long way," and Niels Lan Doky, music director of The Standard Copenhagen, who called her "…a truly unique artist with an incredibly compelling voice. She is totally updating and reinventing the jazz standards repertoire."

During her much anticipated residency at The Living Room, Nancy's remarkable voice will be complemented by the virtuoso piano playing of Randy Cannon with an outstanding drummer Willard Dyson, Thailand's leading bass player, Therdsak Wongvichien on every Tuesday and Wednesday or the new bass player, Alex Sergeenko on every Thursday to Saturday.

Don't miss Nancy Harms with The Randy Cannon Group from September 12 – October 7, 2017, only at The Living Room.

The Living Room – It Simply Swings!

For more information, please contact 02 6498353 or email dining.sgs@luxurycollection.com

From 20.30 hrs., an entertainment fee of 300 Baht per person will be applied. For guests spending 1,000 Baht per person at any of our dining venues as well as The Living Room, the entertainment fee will be waived.