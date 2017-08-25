Six Steps to Respond to Negative Online Reviews - From a Legal Perspective

Six Steps to Respond to Negative Online Reviews - From a Legal PerspectiveTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday August 25, 2017 15:22
Addressing a 23 August MyTravelResearch.com webinar of travel industry leaders, many of them from small businesses, Alyssa Antcliffe, the principal of Antcliffes Legal, told tourism industry leaders and brand managers that having an online presence and being accessible through online platforms is essential in today's digital world.
The digital economy has been built on ratings and reviews to enable people to 'window shop' online. However, it only takes one disgruntled former client or customer to ruin a good reputation by posting a negative review, no matter how false or misleading that review might be, she said.
5. Update your website, publish an article, run a promotion or launch a new product. The aim here is to create online news and chatter that will divert attention from the negative review and add new positive reviews and announcements, and/or
Depending on the issue being raised in a review you may wish to consult a lawyer first. They will be able to advise whether it would be appropriate to involve the authorities such as Fair Trading, the police or courts.
Antcliffe made clear that the six strategies were not intended to be relied on as legal advice as further consideration of each individual's circumstances should always be thought through before any action is taken.
