Photo Release: AMARI PHUKET WELCOMES THE AUSTRALIAN FOREIGN MINISTER

Bangkok--25 Aug--Amari Phuket Amari Phuket's team, led by Pierre-Andre Pelletier, Regional Vice-President, Operations – Southern Thailand, Vietnam and the Maldives (left) and Richard Margo – Hotel Manager (right) gave a warm welcome to the Hon. Julie Bishop MP, Minister for Foreign Affairs in Australia (second from right), and Craig Ferguson, the Australian Consulate-General to Phuket (second from left), during the latter two's visit to Amari Phuket for a reception to mark the formal opening of the Australian Consulate-General in Phuket.

