Photo Release: Deputy Prime Minister presided over the opening ceremony of the 21stThai International Travel Fair.Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday August 25, 2017 10:59
Deputy Prime Minister General Thanasak Patimapagorn, presided over the opening ceremony of the 21st Thai International Travel Fair. He was welcomed by TTAA or Thai Travel Agents Association President, Mr. Suparerk Surangkoon (2nd from right), Mrs. Pittaya Vorapanyasakul, Executive Vice President - Credit Card Business, "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, (2nd from left), "ADT" or Association of Domestic Travel Vice President Dr. Adit Chairattananont (left), and Thai Chamber of Commerce President Mr. Kalin Sarasin (right). The opening ceremony took place recently at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.
As tourism becomes increasingly diverse and global, B&Bs have become a popular lodging choice for Taiwan travelers. Visitors get a sense of the warm Taiwanese hospitality, and experience a one-of-a-kind local lifestyle when they stay at B&Bs. To...
As one of the world's top vacation destinations for tourists, Taiwan is a beautiful island that offers unique history, culture, and diverse natural resources. To enhance the overall accommodation experience, the Tourism Bureau Taiwan has evaluated all...
Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers offers you an exclusive discount at 44TH Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2017. Special prices for International lunch, dinner, and brunch buffet at Feast, 5 stars restaurant by the River of Kings, including; - International...
Amari Phuket's team, led by Pierre-Andre Pelletier, Regional Vice-President, Operations – Southern Thailand, Vietnam and the Maldives (left) and Richard Margo – Hotel Manager (right) gave a warm welcome to the Hon. Julie Bishop MP, Minister...