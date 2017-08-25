Photo Release: Deputy Prime Minister presided over the opening ceremony of the 21stThai International Travel Fair.

Bangkok--25 Aug--Krungthai Card

Deputy Prime Minister General Thanasak Patimapagorn, presided over the opening ceremony of the 21st Thai International Travel Fair. He was welcomed by TTAA or Thai Travel Agents Association President, Mr. Suparerk Surangkoon (2nd from right), Mrs. Pittaya Vorapanyasakul, Executive Vice President - Credit Card Business, "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, (2nd from left), "ADT" or Association of Domestic Travel Vice President Dr. Adit Chairattananont (left), and Thai Chamber of Commerce President Mr. Kalin Sarasin (right). The opening ceremony took place recently at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

For more details, please contact KTC World Travel Service Center at 02 123 5050 or visitwww.ktcworld.co.th.

