Best Western Hotels Resorts Signs Stunning Seafront Resort on Phu Quoc Island

Bangkok--28 Aug--Best Western Hotels & Resorts - Asia

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has revealed plans to launch a spectacular new beachfront resort in Phu Quoc, the stunning tropical island off Vietnam's South Coast.

On July 20, 2017, Best Western signed a license agreement with Vietnam's CEO Group for the brand new Best Western Premier Sonasea Phu Quoc - a beautiful upscale property scheduled to open in January 2019.

Nestled on a prime plot of beachfront land on the island's pristine West Coast, Best Western Premier Sonasea Phu Quoc will overlook the glistening waters of the Gulf of Thailand. The hotel will offer 565 contemporary rooms, all featuring balconies, upscale facilities and the latest technology, including complimentary Wi-Fi. Additionally, many of the rooms will offer views of the golden beaches, turquoise seas and beyond.

The tropical layout of the resort will also include a series of impressive villas running alongside the freeform outdoor pools, which stretch down from the main resort building to the beach. For honeymooners, groups and special occasions, these villas provide the perfect place to unwind in luxurious style and comfort.

Guests will also be able to enjoy delectable local and international cuisine at the restaurants, sip sundown drinks at the bars, work out at the high-tech fitness center, or simply kick back, relax and soak up the sun on the resort's private beach.

"Phu Quoc Island is one of Asia's most desirable up-and-coming resort destinations, and we are delighted to enter this prime tourist market with such a fantastic resort," said Olivier Berrivin, Best Western's Managing Director of International Operations – Asia. "Modern, stylish and commanding a prime location, Best Western Premier Sonasea Phu Quoc represents the new era of Best Western Hotels & Resorts in Asia.

"Vietnam's tourism industry is experiencing incredible growth. Having welcomed a record ten million international arrivals in 2016, the country continues to surge in popularity among tourists from across the world. With its unspoilt beaches, fast-developing infrastructure and relaxed visa regulations, Phu Quoc is at the forefront of this growth.

"We look forward to following the development of Best Western Premier Sonasea Phu Quoc in the months ahead, and to welcoming our first guests to this spectacular new resort in 2019," Olivier added.

Vietnam's answer to Bali, Hawaii or Phuket, Phu Quoc Island attracted over 550,000 visitors in the first quarter of 2017, which represents a remarkable increase of more than 80 percent compared to the same period last year. This included 139,000 overseas visitors, up 53 percent year-on-year.

The island already features a wealth of attractions, including the Vinpearl safari and amusement parks, Dinh Cua Temple, Ho Quoc Pagoda, and a series of natural wonders such as golden beaches, verdant forests and spectacular waterfalls. Snorkeling is a major draw for visitors, and an impressive new cable car attraction is also being developed, connecting Phu Quoc with its neighboring island, Hon Thom.

And with 250 investment projects worth approximately US$14 billion earmarked for the island, including an expanded international airport, Phu Quoc's star will continue rising in the coming years.