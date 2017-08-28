True Arena Hua Hin joined Do Good For Mom Project

Monday August 28, 2017
Bangkok--28 Aug--True Arena Hua Hin

In accordance of her Majesty Queen Sirikit to the late King Rama IX birthday on 12th August 2017, executives and staff of True Arena Hua Hin, Vana Nava Hua Hin Water Park, Blúport Hua Hin Resort mall and Proud Hill Hua Hin Co., Ltd. jointly planted over 160 trees under the project "do good for mom" through an activity "forestation for land development" at Soi Hua Hin 122, Tumbon Nongkae, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan. In order to complete this project, held on the 24th August 2017,

For more information, please call 032 909 633 or info@truearenahuahin.com

True Arena Hua Hin joined Do Good For Mom Project

