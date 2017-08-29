SALA PHUKET RESORT AND SPA RETURNS AS HOST VENUE OF ASIA SUPERYACHT RENDEZVOUS CUP

SALA PHUKET RESORT AND SPA RETURNS AS HOST VENUE OF ASIA SUPERYACHT RENDEZVOUS CUPTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday August 29, 2017 12:38
The prestigious sailing yacht regatta, accompanied by an entourage of beautiful motor yachts, will offer participating guests unprecedented luxury over three days of parades, racing, camaraderie and social events.
"Following our successful partnership last year, we are delighted to support the Asia Superyacht Rendezvous once again this year to create a memorable experience for all the attending superyacht owners, captains, crew and VIP guests," said Nicolas Reschke, Group Director of Business Development, SALA Hospitality Group.
"At our SALA Resorts and Spas properties we strive to offer a personal and private experience with opportunities for adventure and discovery – we find this to be a great fit with what the Asia Superyacht Rendezvous stands for. With this partnership we hope to create some synergy for luxury leisure guests on Phuket," he added.
