SALA PHUKET RESORT AND SPA RETURNS AS HOST VENUE OF ASIA SUPERYACHT RENDEZVOUS CUP

Bangkok--29 Aug--SALA Hospitality Group

SALA strengthens its positioning in the luxury leisure sector with an invitation-only extravaganza in January 2018

For the second year in a row, SALA Phuket Resort and Spa has committed its support for the 17th Asia Superyacht Rendezvous Cup to be held on Phuket in January 2018.

The prestigious sailing yacht regatta, accompanied by an entourage of beautiful motor yachts, will offer participating guests unprecedented luxury over three days of parades, racing, camaraderie and social events.

"Following our successful partnership last year, we are delighted to support the Asia Superyacht Rendezvous once again this year to create a memorable experience for all the attending superyacht owners, captains, crew and VIP guests," said Nicolas Reschke, Group Director of Business Development, SALA Hospitality Group.

"At our SALA Resorts and Spas properties we strive to offer a personal and private experience with opportunities for adventure and discovery – we find this to be a great fit with what the Asia Superyacht Rendezvous stands for. With this partnership we hope to create some synergy for luxury leisure guests on Phuket," he added.

10 lucky guests staying at SALA Phuket Resort and Spa from 19 – 21 January 2018 will be invited to experience a race as well as evening events as a VIP guest of the resort.

For more information, email info@salahospitality.com or visit www.salahospitality.com