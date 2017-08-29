POPPING UP AGAIN, ZUMA COMES TO ANANTARA LAYAN FOR ANOTHER JOVIAL FESTIVE SEASON ON THE BEACH

POPPING UP AGAIN, ZUMA COMES TO ANANTARA LAYAN FOR ANOTHER JOVIAL FESTIVE SEASON ON THE BEACHTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday August 29, 2017 10:39
Phuket August 25th 2017: Zuma, the award-winning contemporary Japanese restaurant from creator and co-founder Rainer Becker, will pop-up for its second season in Sala Layan, the beach-fronted restaurant at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort between 15 December 2017 and 15 March 2018.
Zuma's cuisine is inspired by the informal izakaya dining style that makes it authentic but not traditional Japanese. The menu is designed to be shared and offers dishes from the sushi counter, the main kitchen and grill. Since its opening in London in 2002, Zuma has achieved global success and expanded to eleven international locations. Highlights will include a selection of favourite signature dishes such as spicy beef tenderloin with sesame, sliced yellowtail with green chilli and miso marinated black cod. Diners can enjoy dishes from the robata grill alongside the freshest sushi and sashimi.
Popping-up in Sala Layan, the pop up restaurant nuzzles Anantara Layan's beach and pool areas creating a whole new vibe for the festive season right through to mid-March. As the sun dips over the sea an exciting entertainment programme featuring various guest DJ's, from around the region, introduces a seductive, yet mellow ambiance.
Anantara Layan is set in a secluded bay on the Andaman coastline whilst nestling in the peaceful tropical rainforest of the Sirinath National Park. The resort features a selection of other creative and intimate dining options including the hillside restaurant dee plee, which serves authentic Thai cuisine, and Anantara's signature' Dining by Design' which offers individually tailored dining experiences in favourite locations throughout the resort. Guests can indulge in luxurious spa journeys at the resort's Anantara Spa, and the more active, can take Muay Thai boxing lessons or enjoy kayaking and other non-motorised watersports from Layan Beach.
Guests can extend their Zuma experience into the luxury of Layan Residences by Anantara. The Residences offer the ultimate in opulent indulgence. With 15 Residences atop the tropical hillside and with between two and seven bedrooms, boast breath-taking views of the resort and the Andaman Sea, magnificent entertaining spaces and an infinity pool. A perfect getaway for families and friends expecting unsurpassed exclusivity this festive season.
