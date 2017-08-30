MOONDANCE POOL PARTY AT HARD ROCK PATTAYA

MOONDANCE POOL PARTY AT HARD ROCK PATTAYATravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday August 30, 2017 09:39
The most happening pool party in town is back. Once again, Hard Rock Pattaya in collaboration with WER4U Productions will host MOONDANCE POOL PARTY, one of the biggest pool party's in Pattaya; we are set once again for another unforgettable, most talked about pool party in Pattaya. The party starts at 8 pm until 1 am. With many of the hottest DJs, DJ Jody Lynne, DJ Dee Iris, DJ Nana, DJ Benz and live performance by SHOWBOTZZ.
Head to Hard Rock Pattaya to experience the best entertainment this season, dance the night away under the full moon! Go online and reserve tickets in advance at http://www.wer4uproductions.com/. Get your swimwear ready and prepare to party hard at Hard Rock Pattaya on Saturday 9 September, 2017.
Latest Press Release
