ASIA DMC TO SETTLE ON AMERICAN SOILc

Bangkok--31 Aug--Delivering Asia Communications

In a ground-breaking move for the internationally renowned destination management company, Vietnam-based ASIA DMC will launch a North American sales office based in Los Angeles led by American born, Asia travel expert, Mr. Derek K. Ong, who will be operating as Director of Sales and Marketing for ASIA DMC in the US.

Operating within the tourism industry for over 14 years and with unparalleled experience selling South East Asia with some of the top luxury travel companies, Mr. Ong looks to introduce ASIA DMC's unique products and services to his native market. Being American born, Mr Ong is able to understand the needs and wants of US travellers more successfully than non-Americans, combined with his extensive travel history throughout Asia, and having spent the past three and a half years living in Thailand, he is perfectly suited to operate as ASIA DMC's arm across the Pacific.

"International tourism from the Americas is becoming more and more important for the success of South East Asian tourism destinations" Said Mr Derek K Ong. "I am excited to introduce ASIA DMC's products and services to the Americas and develop their position within the marketplace"

North America continues to grow as an important driving force in international tourism with a 6% rise in international trips last year, with destinations within the Mekong sub-region proving increasingly popular within the market. Consequently, it is vital that tourism operators within South East Asia are able to provide appealing experiences to the North American traveller, and make the entire process convenient and understandable.

Establishing a US based office with an American born travel industry veteran will allow ASIA DMC to connect with North American travel companies, invest in lasting partnerships and develop an increased presence. Furthermore, the office will act as a communication post for partners within North America to enable ease of communication and provide an accessible resource to assist with any phase of trip development.

"This is a very exciting time for ASIA DMC; we have just recently grown our position within Australasia, Europe and the UK with representatives within each of those regions" Said Linh Le, Managing Director of ASIA DMC. "We are now able to offer our products to a range of new audiences, with the result of bringing more and more travellers from all over the globe to experience journeys unlike any other"