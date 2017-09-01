TAT Launches 7 Model Communities of Community Tourism for Children and Youths. The Village Explorer Invites Schools and Parents to Take Children on Field Trips and Camp-outs in Thai Communities

TAT Launches 7 Model Communities of Community Tourism for Children and Youths. The Village Explorer Invites Schools and Parents to Take Children on Field Trips and Camp-outs in Thai CommunitiesTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday September 1, 2017 09:30
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has organized the Village Explorer project and developed 7 model tourism communities for children's school outings to support schools and new generation families in taking children on outings and opening the world of learning for them outside the classroom, while at the same time generating income for local Thai communities.
Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, states, "TAT has placed importance on its mission of upgrading tourism value for communities nationwide over the past two years in order to generate income for community economies in line with the government's policy. This year, TAT has organized The Village Explorer showcasing seven model tourism communities for children and youths to support schools and new generation families in taking their kids on outings or camp-outs in tourism communities. The seven communities are:
TAT has also organized a campaign to hold community promotion contests and was honored by seven renowned international and private schools, namely Ruamrudee International School, Mae Phra Fatima School, St. Stephen's International School, Darunsikkhalai School, St. Gabriel's College, and RBIS Rasami British International School and Chiengrai Vidhayakhome School, which participated in the competition by taking students on school outings to communities and helping promote tourism communities via online media. The winner of the community promotion contest was Chiengrai Vidhayakhome School, for promoting the homestay community at Ban Tha Khanthong.
According to Miss Janchai Thairat, Chiengrai Vidhayakhome School's Director, "The Village Explorer Project opens a marvelous world in community classrooms for student exposure to a simple way of life as they learn about community lifestyles and folk wisdom and practice rice farming, traditional milling, searching for Inca peanuts, fishing and collecting eggs from ducks and chickens, grilling sticky rice and making Tian snacks. All of the kids had fun and were very impressed. School outing activities outside the classroom in the community helped my students learn about living together, socializing and meeting new friends. I would like to encourage schools throughout Thailand to take children on field trips in this wonderful land at Ban Tha Khanthong Community, Chiangrai".
In closing, the TAT Governor added, "We would like to invite schools and new generation families who are interested in new learning activities outside the classroom for children and youths to take field trips in an enjoyable world of learning outside the classroom at the seven communities in the Village Explorer Project. I guarantee that your kids will be able to participate in activities and have fun learning about rural Thai culture and lifestyles in these communities while opening up new worlds, unique experiences and unforgettable positive memories for children. Another important benefit is that the project will help generate income to support Thailand's rural communities".
