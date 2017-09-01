CANTALOUPE HOTELS CAPTURE THE SUSTAINABLE SPIRIT OF SRI LANKA WITH LAUNCH NATURAL HABITAT GUEST EXPERIENCES

Bangkok--1 Sep--Delivering Asia Communications

Pioneering Sri Lankan hotel group unveils a series of extraordinary marine wildlife encounters including experiencing blue whales and rare turtles in their natural environment.

Leading new-generation hotel operator, Cantaloupe Hotels Group, has launched a series of unique natural habitat experiences for guests that blend the spirit of sustainability with a deeply stylish stay at each of its two boutique hotels in Galle, on Sri Lanka's stunning south coast.

Cantaloupe Aqua, which opened in Talpe in 2013, features 15 contemporary rooms overlooking the beach, while Cantaloupe Levels, opening shortly afterwards, faces Galle Bay in Rumassala, looking out over the UNESCO-listed Galle Fort with short-walk access to Jungle Beach near the iconic Peace Pagoda.

The two hip hideaways have combined to offer the "Big Blue" experiences that take guests to the heart of a special natural heritage courtesy of the geographical position of Sri Lanka and the warm currents, flows, undertows and rivers feeding the sea that create one of the most ideal breeding grounds for turtles and blue whales in the world.

"It's a celebration more than anything else," said Cantaloupe Hotels Group Director, Nadeem Rajabdeen. "We are blessed with an incredible environment so we want to showcase this to guests. It is a marine safari if you like – but one that needs to be delivered with sensitivity and insight.

"It is a core part of our philosophy as hoteliers. We feel incredibly excited about revealing our heritage, culture, environment and food – which is another huge area that is undergoing a massive renaissance. And there's no better place than Galle to start this journey."

The "Big Blue" packages take guests out into the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean to explore an astounding variety of sea life. With nothing but an expanse of ocean separating Sri Lanka from Antarctica, the waters off the island's south coast are home to a breath-taking array of marine mammals, including dolphins, sperm whales, pilot whales and blue whales. With the breeding ground for a 200-strong pod of blue whales lying just six miles offshore, there are few better places to see the largest animal ever to inhabit the Earth in its natural environment.

Guests at both Cantaloupe Aqua and Cantaloupe Levels can encounter these leviathans in the company of an expert guide, with a series of energising multi-day experiences that also include visits to the Kosgoda Turtle Hatchery. This not-for-profit organisation is dedicated to the conservation of five of the seven recognised species of sea turtle worldwide, which return to Sri Lanka's beaches every year to lay their eggs. Some discovered are up to 150 years old.

At Cantaloupe Aqua, the Big Blue package rates start from US$880 net for a three-night/four-day package, and from US$1,350 net for a seven-night/eight-day package, based on double occupancy. This package includes accommodation in an Aqua Ocean Play room with daily breakfast and Wi-Fi, airport transfers, a whale-watching experience and a visit to the Kosgoda Turtle Hatchery, plus a Sri Lankan dining experience for two.

At Cantaloupe Levels, the Big Blue packages start from US$1,100 net for a three-night/four-day package, and from US$1,800 net for a seven-night/eight-day package, based on double occupancy. This package includes accommodation in a Deluxe Silhouette room with daily breakfast and Wi-Fi, an airport transfer, plus the whale-watching experience, visit to the Kosgoda Turtle Hatchery and Sri Lankan dining experience.

The dining element of the packages demonstrates the company's commitment to authentic cooking techniques and locally-sourced ingredients. Sri Lankan cuisine is famed for its fresh flavours and sublime seafood, and guests at both hotels will be able to discover the country's deep gastronomic roots and unlock its ancient culinary secrets.

While travel to Sri Lanka is growing in popularity, the country still only welcomed two million arrivals in 2016, meaning it is still relatively untouched by global tourism. Conservation is the key to the country's sustainable growth and development, and with Cantaloupe Hotels Group's young team having pledged to preserve their natural habitat and native culture, the future of Sri Lanka's hospitality industry is entering exciting times.

Package rates valid for travel from 1st October to 23rd December 2017. Other rates apply for alternative dates of stay