Photo Release: THAI Signs MOU with AGP Corporation to Establish a Ground Support Equipment Maintenance Training Center

Bangkok--1 Sep--Thai Airways International

Mrs.Usanee Sangsingkeo (fourth from left), Acting President, Thai Airways International Company Limited (THAI), presided over the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony between THAI and AGP Corporation (AGP) to jointly establish a ground support equipment maintenance training center on. Captain Montree Jumrieng (second from right), THAI Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Sustainable Development, along with Mr. Eiichi Yamaguchi (fifth from right), AGP President, together signed the MOU at THAI's Head Office.

AGP Corporation (AGP) is a Japanese joint venture company that comprises Mitsubishi Corporation, All Nippon Airways, and Japan Airlines, that handles ramp and ground support equipment services as well as airport equipment maintenance and procurement for leading airlines in Japan.