Photo Release: THAI Greater China Enters International Digital Marketing Arena

Bangkok--4 Sep--Thai Airways International

Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo (Third from left), Acting President, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), presided over the opening of "THAI Online Flagship Store" on Fliggy online travel service platform under Alibaba Group. THAI aims to increase its market share and its revenue by selling THAI passenger tickets online on the Fliggy platform.Mr. Wells Zheng (Forth from left), Vice President of Fliggy (Alitrip), along with Alibaba Group Representatives, Members of THAI Management and Mr. Kittiphong Sansomboon (Fifth from left), THAI Regional Director, Greater China, joined the opening at the Peninsula Hotel, Beijing.

THAI also plans to open Online Flagship Stores on other platforms that are popular in China, as Chinese consumers like to buy products online, thereby increasing opportunities to increaseonline sales for THAI. In addition, THAI continues to maintain high quality of services, andgained recognition as the most preferred full service premium airline for Chinese tourists, which resulted in THAIhaving been awarded the People's Choice Awards – Top Choice – Airline Category by 3.7 million Chinese tourists. THAI is prompt to transport Chinese tourists to Thailand and create good international relations between Thailand and China in all area, particularly the economy.