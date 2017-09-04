New Taipei City Partners with EVA Air to Launch a New Route in Hope to Attract Thai Tourists to New Taipei City

Bangkok--4 Sep--Yellow PR

Taiwan Tourism Bureau is enjoying the dramatic growth of Thai tourists that increased by 82 percent after a year of granting visa-free privilege to Thai tourists. The country has recently developed a new tourism destination called "New Taipei City" and announced its partnership with EVA Air to promote the tourism in 6 styles, as well as offering a 3 day and 2 night tour package "Direct Flight to Taiwan with EVA Air, exploring a visa-free paradise in New Taipei City" covering flights and accommodation with a very special prices (tax excluded) starting from THB 11,900. The first 5,000 early birds to take out this package will also receive exclusive gifts worth over THB 25,000. Taiwan is seriously expecting to create a new wave of Thai tourists into New Taipei City.

Mr. Kuo-Jun Chen, Commissioner of Tourism and Travel Department of New Taipei City Government said "New Taipei City features richness of natural tourism attractions, a variety of festivals, and old markets that are filled with long history. Each tourism site reflects the intriguing cultures and history that attract tourists from all over the world. To prepare for the constantly increasing number of Thai tourists, New Taipei City participated in the Southeast Asia Tourism Expo to learn about expectations from tourists in this region, trained tour guides, as well as provide itineraries specially focused on Thai tourists. There is also Thai language on its website to promote new places to visit in New Taipei City for Thai tourists to fully enjoy their time in New Taipei City"

"Since the first launch of Bangkok route in 1991, the 26 years has proved Bangkok to be a highly important and potential destination that EVA Air always gives priority and focuses on. Consequently, EVA Air currently has 27 Bangkok-Taipei direct flights per week with flexible schedule to meet customer's different needs. Furthermore, EVA Air also has 88 flights per week that depart from Taipei to North America that will allow convenient transit for Thai tourists who wish to travel to North America. EVA Air believes that this transit flights will provide Thai tourists with an opportunity to explore the charming New Taipei City," added Mr. Ken Chung, Senior Vice President of Revenue Management Department of EVA Airways Corporation.

"This partnership is a result of a meeting held by Mr. Chi-Chung Song, Deputy Secretary-General of New Taipei City Government inviting the Association of Tourism Entrepreneurs of New Taipei City, New Taipei City Guesthouse Business Development Association, New Taipei City Fountain Business Association, hotel business entrepreneurs, travel agencies, and souvenir store entrepreneurs, to join the New Taipei City tourism promotion event held in Thailand. Thanks to healthy relationship between the two countries, in 2016 Taiwan started to grant visa-free privilege to Thai tourists, while Thailand also grants one-time exemption for the tourist visa fee to Taiwanese tourists. This has boosted the number of tourists from both countries to 728,000 in total." Mr. Kuo-Jun Chen, Commissioner of Tourism and Travel Department of New Taipei City Government and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, in order to even strengthen the bond together, participated in a ceremony to mutually sign on the MOU for the tourism between the Association of Tourism Entrepreneurs of New Taipei City and the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) and Thailand Travel Agents Association (TTAA) to establish a partnership between Taiwan and Thailand, mutually sharing resources and promoting tourism in every aspect.

Thai tourists who travel privately to Taiwan tend to enjoy shopping and eating local food, getting their hands on Taiwanese nature and cultures. New Taipei City, to respond to the trend, craftily offer 6 styles of tourism which include: "Keeping the Memories with Close Ones", "Great Time with Family", "Romantic Mood for Lovers", "Shopping to its Fullest", "Local Delicacies", and "Visiting Revered Temples". These 6 styles not only cover all popular tourism sites like Pingxi and the northern coast but also introduce tourists to the distinctive atmosphere of old markets in New Taipei City where they can taste all the local delicacies like Jiufen's Taro Rice Balls and Tamsui's A-gei (fried tofu stuffed with cooked Cellophane noodles). In addition, during November and December each year, New Taipei City is celebrating Christmas with world-class activities like the fascinating 3D Light Show in combination with splendid light decorations around the area. The lively celebration draws thousands of tourists to visit the city each year.

"To encourage more and more tourists to visit New Taipei City, Taiwan Tourism Bureau announces its partnership with EVA Air to offer special priced tour packages that include tickets and accommodations as well as collaboration with entrepreneurs to provide Thai tourists with special gifts worth over THB 25,000, including a discount for mobile Internet from Chunghwa Telecom, NT$ 300 of discount for taxi hiring service from Taiwan Taxi Co., Ltd., special priced 1-day travel program in New Taipei City from "KKday," a famous travel website, free coffee coupons redeemable at over 5,000 branches of 7-ELEVEN around the island, special priced icash card for 1-day unlimited use of Taoyuan Airport Link, redeemable coupons for free facial mask from COSMED, and the famous hypermarket Carrefour also offers shoppers special priced souvenirs," added Mr. Kuo-Jun Chen.