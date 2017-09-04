Outrigger Hotels and Resorts 70th Anniversary kicks off with Founders Day Festivities around the World

Bangkok--4 Sep--ScottAsia Communications

HONOLULU – Embarking on its Platinum 70th Anniversary, Outrigger Hotels and Resorts announced today that the iconic hospitality brand will offer a full year of celebrations, promotions and giveaways – starting with Founders Day on Sept. 29, 2017.

Outrigger's Founders Day honors the legacy of founding members – Roy and Estelle Kelley – and the company's inspiring 70-year journey of growing from a single Waikiki hotel into a global portfolio of 37 properties in the most desired tropical destinations across Hawaii, Asia-Pacific and the Indian Ocean.

"For seven decades, Outrigger has captured the hearts of travelers from around the globe; our distinct style of hospitality unites the guest, the host and the place to create a uniquely immersive and engaging experience," said Sean Dee, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Outrigger Enterprises Group.

"This milestone year will be one of evolution and growth as we reinvest in our properties and our people to further position Outrigger as the premier beachfront hospitality brand in the world."

As tribute to its core founding values and 70-year milestone, Outrigger Hotels and Resorts will host an assortment of on-property activations, as well as a limited-time booking campaign and special contests for guests throughout the year, including:

• Founders Day Manager's Reception: To kick off the yearlong anniversary bash, each Outrigger Resort property will host a Hawaii-themed manager's reception on September 29 in honor of the day that Roy and Estelle Kelley opened their first hotel in Waikiki in 1947 [note: first hotel was on Seaside Avenue.]. Along with complimentary refreshments and a decadent celebratory cake for guests, every event will also feature delicious, golden brown waffles – just like Estelle used to make for her guests – as well as fun prize drawings for attendees such as vintage shirts and tropical drinks.

• Special Room Rates: For those looking to travel to either of Outrigger Resort's iconic Waikiki Beach locations during its Platinum Anniversary celebration, the brand launched a special Founders Day booking rate from now through Sept. 20, 2017. Rates at Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort start at just $179 and only $171 at Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. Visit www.outrigger.com/specials/founders-day to book today!

• Outrigger DISCOVERY Contest: Win an epic four-night vacation through Outrigger's DISCOVERY loyalty program. Five lucky members will receive a special package inclusive of one black-level local experience at an Outrigger Resort beachfront property, as well as airfare up to $2,000. As further incentive, members who book with the brand receive double entries for a chance to win this sweet prize. Total value of this giveaway is valued at nearly $30,000 for the five winners. Sign-up details coming soon.

• Platinum Pool Party: Carrying the celebration into 2018, Outrigger will continue to honor its Platinum Anniversary with a VIP party at Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort's pool deck in April. Highlighting the brand's past, present and future, the exclusive event will feature live entertainment and food from each of its six destinations to showcase its tropical expansion into travelers' "must-visit" bucket list locales.

• #OutriggerTurns70: Starting on Saturday, Sept. 10, Outrigger will be "chasing memories" and asking all of our beloved fans and guests to share their memories of Outrigger with us on social media. A memory bank with treasured stories will be created.

Since its first property opening in Waikiki in 1947, Outrigger had the vision of sharing the spirit of aloha with every guest and becoming synonymous with warm hospitality and a true vacation in paradise. Seven decades later, Outrigger continues to encourage travelers to "Escape Ordinary" and discover local cultures through enriching programs and "Signature Experiences" that create a deeper connection with the people and places they visit. Today, these founding values continue to guide the brand's success, which has blossomed into a global company that thinks and acts locally, encompassing the Outrigger heritage as well as the spirit and culture engrained at each of its 37 properties across the globe.

To learn more about the 70th Anniversary, visit www.outrigger.com/70th-anniversary and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.