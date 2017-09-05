Your Last Chance to WIN A CAR at Best Western Plus Wanda Grand Hotel!

Bangkok--5 Sep--Best Western Hotels & Resorts - Asia

Best Western Plus Wanda Grand Hotel, Bangkok, is giving one lucky guest the chance to drive home in a BRAND NEW CAR!

This incredible contest launched earlier this year and is now entering its final phase. Any customer booking an event or wedding at this popular new hotel from now until December 10, 2017, will go into the draw to WIN a Mitsubishi Attrage valued at THB 456,000! The lucky winner will be announced on December 20, 2017.

Best Western Plus Wanda Grand Hotel, which opened in 2016, is a stylish property that caters for both business and leisure travelers. It also has extensive function space, including the spacious Wanda Grand Ballroom, which makes the hotel ideal for all types of event, from corporate functions to social soirees and once-in-a-lifetime weddings.

"When we launched this contest earlier this year we received an amazing response," said Rene Jewel, the hotel's General Manager. "Our meeting venues were already very popular in the local market and this unique competition has made us even more appealing to event organizers. It resonated especially strongly with wedding planners, as couples dreamed of driving away from their "big day" in a brand new car!

"We're now entering the final phase of this fantastic contest and customers have just three months left to enter. We're really looking forward to announcing the winner of the brand new Mitsubishi Attrage on December 20 – it will be a fantastic occasion," Rene added.

Best Western Plus Wanda Grand Hotel has four floors of meeting space, making it perfect for large or more intimate events. And the hotel's convenient location, close to Bangkok's expressway network, puts the entire city within easy reach – especially when you're driving away in a brand new car!

For more information about this amazing contest or to book your next event at Best Western Plus Wanda Grand Hotel, please call 02-582-8282 ext. 4520, visit www.bwpluswandagrand.com or check out our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/bwpwanda.