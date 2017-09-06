A good Internet connection + my bed + me, myself I = could this be the equation for the perfect 2017 vacation?

Bangkok--6 Sep--Accor Hotels

July and August are two long-awaited months that signal the arrival of the long summer break and usually a time when you want to be close to family and friends or, in contrast, meet new people.

This summer AccorHotels.com is doing its vacation homework, assisted by the research institute GFK*, and is trying to find out who your ideal travel companion would be...

Is it necessarily the one we immediately think of? The results aren't always as expected, depending on age and country of origin…

What if the ideal travel companion was simply the one that enabled us to stay connected with others?

A good, free internet connection is what 47% of people surveyed chose as what they missed the most when far from home! This is especially true in the 18-24 age bracket, with 54%, vs. 40% of people aged 50 to 65.

Preferred travel companions obviously remain spouses, children and friends. But 19% of travelers nevertheless consider their favorite travel companion to be none other than themselves! For example, 25% of Germans, Americans and Indians surveyed said they prefer to go away on their own. Me, my Internet connection and nothing else? Once again, the generation gap is significant with a higher number of young travelers aged 18 to 24 preferring to enjoy their own company when away.

Meanwhile, colleagues and bosses only found favor with Chinese travelers, 40 and 48% of which were open to going on vacation with their boss or colleagues respectively.

Last but not least, 38% of respondents also said that their bed and pillows are what they miss the most when they're away, which was almost as many as those who said they missed friends and family the most (40%).