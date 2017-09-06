A good Internet connection + my bed + me, myself I = could this be the equation for the perfect 2017 vacation?Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday September 6, 2017 17:33
A good, free internet connection is what 47% of people surveyed chose as what they missed the most when far from home! This is especially true in the 18-24 age bracket, with 54%, vs. 40% of people aged 50 to 65.
Preferred travel companions obviously remain spouses, children and friends. But 19% of travelers nevertheless consider their favorite travel companion to be none other than themselves! For example, 25% of Germans, Americans and Indians surveyed said they prefer to go away on their own. Me, my Internet connection and nothing else? Once again, the generation gap is significant with a higher number of young travelers aged 18 to 24 preferring to enjoy their own company when away.
Last but not least, 38% of respondents also said that their bed and pillows are what they miss the most when they're away, which was almost as many as those who said they missed friends and family the most (40%).
