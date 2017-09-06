Kata Groups new Beyond Patong to open as #Deep Blue Sea landmark

Bangkok--6 Sep--kata group
Kata Group, one of Thailand's leading hotel management companies, will open an entirely new-build property, Beyond Patong, in August 2017.
The fourth in Kata's Beyond brand, the new hotel follows the Beyond tradition in featuring a highly distinctive design, with a "Deep Blue Sea" theme that takes its inspiration from wave shapes and marine life.
Chairman of Kata Group Resorts Thailand Pramookpisitt Achariyachai says that architectural and interior design is at the heart of the hotel concept, forming an attraction in itself for tourists.

"Kata Group appeals to a growing number of travellers from Thailand, other parts of Asia, and from other markets around the world, and the new generation of travellers are seeking out hotels that are unique in design and can be regarded as part of the holiday destination," he says.

"We have seen an opportunity to create a new landmark in Patong, a hotel in which our guests can relax completely with family and friends, and which will be an integral part of the Phuket holiday experience."
Beyond Patong is newly built on a three-acre plot of land near Bangla Road in the heart of Patong, Phuket's favourite beach resort, famed for its golden beach, shopping, leisure, and nightlife.

The hotel has 161 guestrooms and suites, all equipped with superior facilities. Beyond Sky Bar is one of the most distinctive amenities, located on the fourth-floor roof level and offering spectacular views of the ocean and Phuket's famous sunsets. An infinity pool and conference facilities are amongst the facilities, and as the hotel forms an integral part of a new shopping development, there is a selection of chic outlets.

Beyond Patong is for singles, couples, families and groups, and is just 70 minutes from Phuket International Airport.
For bookings and reservations go to: www.beyondpatong.com
Call 076-562-300 or email to fo-bhpt@katagroup.com ; rsvn-bhpt@katagroup.com
Social Media at : www.facebook.com/beyondpatong, Instagram: www.instagram.com/katagroupresorts, Line@: http://line.me/ti/p/jkn3151b or @katagroupresorts

