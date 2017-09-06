Kata Groups new Beyond Patong to open as #Deep Blue Sea landmark

Kata Groups new Beyond Patong to open as #Deep Blue Sea landmarkTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday September 6, 2017 11:11
"Kata Group appeals to a growing number of travellers from Thailand, other parts of Asia, and from other markets around the world, and the new generation of travellers are seeking out hotels that are unique in design and can be regarded as part of the holiday destination," he says.
The hotel has 161 guestrooms and suites, all equipped with superior facilities. Beyond Sky Bar is one of the most distinctive amenities, located on the fourth-floor roof level and offering spectacular views of the ocean and Phuket's famous sunsets. An infinity pool and conference facilities are amongst the facilities, and as the hotel forms an integral part of a new shopping development, there is a selection of chic outlets.
Latest Press Release
Kata Group, one of Thailand's leading hotel management companies, will open an entirely new-build property, Beyond Patong, in August 2017. The fourth in Kata's Beyond brand, the new hotel follows the Beyond tradition in featuring a highly distinctive...
REDTABLE, the developer of a global restaurant marketing platform, recently signed a contract with Klook, Southeast Asia's largest travel platform, regarding the distribution of food tour products. https://photos.prnasia.com/prnvar/20170904/1933297-1 A...
Best Western Plus Wanda Grand Hotel, Bangkok, is giving one lucky guest the chance to drive home in a BRAND NEW CAR! This incredible contest launched earlier this year and is now entering its final phase. Any customer booking an event or wedding at this...
On 26 September 2017, Air China will launch a new non-stop route between Beijing and Jakarta. The current route stops in Xiamen, with a total flight time of 9.5 hours. However, the new non-stop route, operated by Airbus A330-300 aircraft, will reduce the...
Taiwan Tourism Bureau is enjoying the dramatic growth of Thai tourists that increased by 82 percent after a year of granting visa-free privilege to Thai tourists. The country has recently developed a new tourism destination called "New Taipei City" and...