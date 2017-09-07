Suite Experience Package The Great Offer for 30% Discount Off the Best Available Rate Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Bangkok--7 Sep--Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao

Visitors to Bangkok who want great value and superior facilities can now take advantage of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok's latest package offer – the "Suite Experience" which offers guests luxurious facilities, services and special benefits during the trip in Bangkok. The package is available from the 1st of January until the 30th December 2017, and also a special 30% discount off all Best Available Rate for a stay for at least two consecutive nights.

Special benefits for the Suite Experience Package feature a massive 30% discount off the Best Available Rate when guests stay two consecutive nights or more; complimentary Club Executive privileges including access to the Club Executive Lounge with breakfast and evening cocktails; spa or dining credits to the value of THB 500 per person (to a maximum THB 1,000 per room per stay); one signature cocktail at Blue Sky Bar; unlimited internet access; a late check-out until 16.00 hrs (subject to room availability); a 20% discount at all hotel's restaurants; a 30% discount on spa packages and a 5% discount at designaged outlets at adjacent Central Department Store.

Applicable for: Club Deluxe, Club Deluxe Suite, Premium Deluxe Suite and Executive Suite.

Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok is located in the business district of Ladprao, 15 minutes from the city centre and Don Muang Airport, 30 minutes from Suvarnabhumi Airport via the elevated expressway, and with easy access to the city by MRT subway and BTS Skytrain networks. The famous Chatuchak Park and Weekend Market are opposite the hotel. The multi-faceted luxury hotel complex incorporates 565 guest rooms including suites and five Club Executive floors, a convention centre with over 10,000 square metres of meeting space, and 25 luxuriously-equipped meeting rooms for a total capacity of up to 3,800 guests. There are seven restaurants and two bars, a fitness centre and Spa Cenvaree. The hotel is integral to the Central Plaza shopping mall, one of the largest shopping and lifestyle complexes in the city.

Terms & Conditions apply.

*For reservations, please contact Reservation Department via Tel. +662 541 1234

ext. 4116-19 / Email:reservationcglb@chr.co.th