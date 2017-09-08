MANATHAI HOTELS RESORTS TURN UP THE ROMANCE WITH BLISSFUL BEACH WEDDINGS DESIGNED TO CELEBRATE THE OCEANSIDE BEAUTY OF KOH SAMUI AND KHAO LAK

Bangkok--8 Sep--Delivering Asia Communications

MANATHAI Hotels and Resorts is creating unforgettable beach weddings for couples that choose to tie the knot at MANATHAI Koh Samui or MANATHAI Khao Lak.

Each of the brand's two oceanfront properties offer the ultimate destination for seaside ceremonies with sweeping stretches of sand and sparking waters providing a picture-perfect backdrop for the big day. MANATHAI Koh Samui sits right by the soft sands of Lamai Beach on the boutique island's eastern shore, while MANATHAI Khao Lak is a Thai west coast beauty on the secluded shores of Bangsak Beach in Phang Nga province, offering uninterrupted sunset views.

Setting the perfect scene for the wedding ceremony, MANATHAI beach weddings are precisely set up with a sand aisle leading to a gorgeous floral arch or decorated pavilion framing the bride and groom against the blue sea. Jasmine and soft pink peonies are scattered in the sand, and floral decorations adorn guests' chairs, also set in the soft sands. Couples can exchange vows by the lapping waves in an idyllic seaside setting under the shade of a palm tree, or choose a sunset ceremony bathed in magical light.

MANATHAI beach wedding packages include a choice of highlights to make the celebration an unforgettable one. Once the sun sets in Khao Lak, the happy couple can launch their hopes and dreams into the night sky as they release a khom loy lantern and watch it rise above the Andaman waters floating on a gentle sea breeze. On Koh Samui, fireworks and fire dancing performances add to the excitement of the beachfront wedding experience.

Couples that prefer a more intimate experience can indulge in a candlelit dinner for two at a private dining table set up on the beach, sharing their first meal as husband and wife under the stars.

"We let the natural beauty of Samui island and the idyllic setting of MANATHAI Koh Samui shine and define our wedding day experiences," says Natalie Kamolwattanasoontorn, General Manager, MANATHAI Koh Samui. "Whether the bride and groom are looking for a small barefoot-in-the-sand ceremony or a more glamorous affair, our specialist team can customise each beach wedding to create a series of unique, memorable moments."

John Gill, General Manager, MANATHAI Khao Lak, echoes this sentiment as he believes the beach is an extension of the resort itself. "From beachfront dining to dips in the beachfront pool, there is a natural union between the beach and our resort. It's a match made in paradise and beachfront weddings are a heartfelt expression of that natural synergy and our stretch of the Andaman Sea coast is about as scenic as you can get on your wedding day."

MANATHAI wedding packages can also include a photographer and videographer to capture the special day against the incredible ocean backdrop. Then once the bride and groom have suitably celebrated their "I do"' moments they can then relax and enjoy an amazing honeymoon without ever leaving their beachfront oasis.

MANATHAI Koh Samui offers a Western Wedding Ceremony package and a Traditional Thai Wedding Ceremony package and there's a choice of extras available with each. At MANATHAI Khao Lak, the MANATHAI Beach Wedding package caters for for up to 100 guests, with an all-inclusive wedding package also available for those that want to celebrate in style.

To find out more, or to make a reservation visitwww.manathai.com