สวัสดี ป่าตอง ที่สุดโรงแรมดี จ.ภูเก็ต คว้ารางวัล Best Honeymoon Hotel and Best Family Hotel จาก Haute Grandeur Awards 2017

กรุงเทพฯ--8 ก.ย.--สินธรณีพร็อพเพอร์ตี้ สวัสดี ป่าตอง รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา ที่สุดโรงแรมดี จ.ภูเก็ต คว้าอีกรางวัลความภาคภูมิใจ จาก Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards 2017 ประเภท Best Honeymoon Hotel in Asia and additional category result Best Family Hotel in Thailand. (โรงแรมที่โรแมนติกที่สุดในเอเชียและเป็นโรงแรมที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับครอบครัว) ซึ่งเป็นรางวัลระดับนานาชาติ ที่คัดเลือกโรงแรมจากทั่วโลก เพื่อมอบรางวัลให้กับธุรกิจโรงแรมที่ชนะเลิศ ผลการตัดสินนั้นมาจากความพึงพอใจของแขกที่เข้ามาใช้บริการห้องพัก ซึ่งที่ผ่านมา สวัสดี ป่าตอง ก็ได้รับรางวัลเป็นการการันตีด้านชื่อเสียงและความเป็นเลิศด้านบริการมาโดยตลอด อาทิ Recommended on Holiday Check 2016 , TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence 2016 , World luxury hotel awards 2016 และรางวัลอื่นๆอีกมากมาย สวัสดี ป่าตอง รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต เป็นรีสอร์ทที่ออกแบบและตกแต่งแบบโมเดิร์นชิโนโปรตุกีสอันเป็นเอกลักษณ์ของจังหวัด งดงามตระการตา มีความพิเศษ โอ่อ่า กว้างขวาง ด้วยห้องพักขนาดใหญ่ พร้อมความสะดวกครบครัน ใกล้สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวหาดป่าตอง ถนนคนเดินบางลา ภายในที่พักมีความเป็นส่วนตัว เหมาะแก่การพักผ่อนในทุกวัน สดชื่นสดใสไปพร้อมกับบริการของรีสอร์ทที่ได้นำการต้อนรับแบบไทย มาปรับใช้ให้มีมาตรฐานระดับสากล ด้วยคอนเซ็ปที่ว่า "ยิ้มแย้มแจ่มใส่ ทักทายด้วย สวัสดี"

Latest Press Release

New Cardamom Tented Camp in Cambodia Announces Nature Activities, Packages and Rates The new Cardamom Tented Camp in Botum Sakor National Park in southwest Cambodia has announced 3 day/2 night and 4 day/3 night packages for nature tourists. The safari-style camp with nine furnished and comfortable boutique tents, each with a private...

Remote Rural Beach Resort is Pristine, Peaceful and Pet-Friendly Centara Chaan Talay Resort Villas is out of the way and out of the ordinary This remote eastern province is a half day's drive and a whole world away from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok. If there's a single word to describe Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas here, it might be "unspoiled" – a clean white beach on a...

Suite Experience Package The Great Offer for 30% Discount Off the Best Available Rate Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok Visitors to Bangkok who want great value and superior facilities can now take advantage of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok's latest package offer – the "Suite Experience" which offers guests luxurious facilities, services and special...

Tourism Authority of Thailand Gears Up to Make Travex at ATF 2018 a Success TRAVEX at ATF will be organised in Chiang Mai by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, tapping into its 16-year success running the Thailand Travel Mart. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has pledged to make the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) in Chiang Mai...

Related Topics