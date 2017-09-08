AirAsia Launches Worlds First Freedom Flyer Programme

Bangkok--8 Sep--AirAsia

AirAsia, the world's best low-cost airline, today unveiled the world's first Freedom Flyer Programme aimed at making it easier, faster and better for loyal guests to earn AirAsia BIG Points.

The overhauled loyalty programme, powered by AirAsia BIG Loyalty, is based on a unique membership status system determined by how often guests fly - the more guests fly with AirAsia, the faster they will earn BIG Points, regardless of how much they spend on fares.

The four-status system starts with Red status for guests who fly 13 or fewer one-way short-haul flights in the preceding 12 months, through to Gold and Platinum, and all the way up to Black for those who fly 50 or more times with AirAsia.

For every RM10 spent (other currencies are based on exchange rates), Red Members can earn up to 20 BIG Points, Gold up to 40, Platinum up to 70 and Black up to 120.

Long-haul and Fly-Thru flights count as two one-way short-haul flights for status calculation purposes, making it doubly rewarding to travel with AirAsia X.

The Freedom Flyer Programme was launched by AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, AirAsia X Group CEO Datuk Kamarudin Meranun and AirAsia BIG Loyalty CEO Dato' Eddy Leong earlier today at AirAsia's RedQ in Sepang, Malaysia.

Also present were AirAsia Malaysia CEO Aireen Omar, AirAsia X Malaysia CEO Benyamin Ismail, AirAsia Philippines CEO Captain Dexter Comendador, AirAsia India CEO Amar Abrol, AirAsia President of China Kathleen Tan and AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer Siegtraund Teh.

AirAsia Co-Founder and AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said, "I am pleased to introduce the world's first Freedom Flyer Programme. AirAsia is about freedom. When my partner Datuk Kamarudin and I started AirAsia, we dreamed of democratising air travel so flying would no longer be a luxury only a few could enjoy. We wanted to give everyone the freedom to fly. This new and improved loyalty programme is the latest in our continuing quest to give our guests the freedom to live the rewarding life they've always dreamed of."

AirAsia Co-Founder and AirAsia X Group CEO Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said, "This is our way of saying thank you to our loyal guests for flying with us. By making AirAsia X the airline of choice for long-haul travel, our guests can achieve top status in the Freedom Flyer Programme twice as fast and enjoy abundant rewards and privileges while exploring our network, which stretches from Japan to Australia and the Middle East, all the way to Hawaii."

AirAsia BIG Loyalty CEO Dato' Eddy Leong said, "Our Freedom Flyer Programme is the first of its kind in the world that is designed specifically for everyone. No matter who you are and what you do, our Freedom Flyer Programme is our way of saying thank you for making AirAsia great. This is for you."

To learn more about the Freedom Flyer Programme or to register, visit the upgraded AirAsia BIG Loyalty website at airasiabig.com or download the AirAsia BIG Loyalty mobile app, where existing members can also check their new membership status.