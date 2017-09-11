Photo Release: CHINESE VOTES LA GRITTA AS THE TOP RESTAURANT ON CTRIP AWARD 2017

Bangkok--11 Sep--Amari Phuket Amari Phuket's representatives, Pierre-Andre Pelletier – Regional Vice-President, Operations – Southern Thailand, Vietnam and the Maldives (middle) and Penprapa Chooklin – Associate Director, Marketing Communications (right), recently received the Ctrip award from Daniel Feng – Thailand's Chief Representative of Shanghai Ctrip Business Company (left). Chinese travellers voted for La Gritta Restaurant as one of the top restaurants on the Ctrip Gourmet List.

