Room, Breakfast Dinner Package at Hilton Pattaya

Room, Breakfast Dinner Package at Hilton PattayaTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday September 13, 2017 17:56
Hilton Pattaya introduces a special offer 'Dinner Bed Breakfast' for staying 2 nights with breakfast and dinner buffet for two. Experience comfortable stay in sea view room with private balcony and indulge in a variety of international breakfast and premium seafood dinner buffet while enjoying a panoramic view of sunset over Pattaya bay.
