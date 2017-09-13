Room, Breakfast Dinner Package at Hilton Pattaya

Bangkok--13 Sep--Hilton Pattaya

Hilton Pattaya introduces a special offer 'Dinner Bed Breakfast' for staying 2 nights with breakfast and dinner buffet for two. Experience comfortable stay in sea view room with private balcony and indulge in a variety of international breakfast and premium seafood dinner buffet while enjoying a panoramic view of sunset over Pattaya bay.

Book and stay from now – October 31, 2017. Visit pattaya.hilton.com or call +66(0)38 253 000
Hilton Honors members receive exclusive benefits, free Wi-Fi, digital check-in, redemption program and more. Register now at joinhhonors.com
Terms & Conditions: 1) Minimum 2 consecutive nights stay required. 2) Rate is inclusive of one buffet dinner for 2 people at Edge restaurant.

