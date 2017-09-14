Photo Release: DusitPrincess Chiang Mai receives Excellence Hotel of Provincial Tax 2017 Award

Bangkok--14 Sep--DusitPrincess Chiang Mai Khun Tatcha Riddhimat, General Manager of DusitPrincess Chiang Mai receive a plaque and certificate the "Excellence Hotel of Provincial Tax 2017" by Mr.Pichet Pitsuttikul, Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organization on the occasion of DusitPrincess Chiang Mai involve cooperate in paying taxes.

Latest Press Release

